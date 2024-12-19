Emelia Brobbey, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, enjoyed herself in the comfort of her home as she sipped wine and jammed to one of King Paluta's songs

In the video, the interior of the edifice looked pristine, with expensive-looking furniture and white walls, amongst other aesthetically pleasing features

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired the actress' beauty and her lifestyle

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has shared a video on her TikTok page, giving fans a peek into her comfortable home. In the video, she danced while sipping wine and singing along to King Paluta's 'For The Popping'.

The video showed the actress' beautiful home, which had modern, expensive-looking furniture and white walls. The clean, simple design of the interior showed her sense of style. She wore a casual white outfit and held a wine glass in her hand as she enjoyed herself.

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to compliment the actress on her beauty and lifestyle. Fans praised her for the elegant vibe she showed in the video, with many expressing admiration for her home and taste.

Emelia Brobbey impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

WAN JET said:

"Mi Nuh Nuh understand di musik buh yuh pretty moves mek me understand small 💕💕💕 Nuff Love from Jamaica 🇯🇲🇯🇲 RESPECK."

Guywuli commented:

"Greetings to my boss lady.. love you to the highest brim."

Abena frimpomaa wrote:

"Sparkling white teeth chaiii u are so pretty."

Bby Gina commented:

"I wish to see you one day cos people said I do look like you."

um~ tiwaah said:

"Aww my role model 🌍😍 I'll definitely see you before thy kingdom comes."

Kwaku Manu shows off

Kwaku Manu has also impressed many Ghanaians with his abode. The actor unveiled the building in a video on social media.

He shared the struggles he faced before achieving the success he had attained over the years.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, the building boasted modern design and architecture, a beautiful interior, and a nice compound.

