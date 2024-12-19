Berla Mundi: TV3 Presenter Looks Spectacular In A Black Scarf Detail Scoop Neckline Dress
Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has partnered with award-winning male fashion designer Yartel GH to design gorgeous officewear for classy women.
The morning show host uses her social media platforms with a huge following to market these unique dresses as she rocks them to work every day.
For their latest look, Berla Mundi wore a black dress with a scarf detail scoop neckline that was also perfect for pregnant women.
The three-quarter-sleeve dress had a white scarf that she tied neatly into a bow tie to make her glow as she discussed trending topics with her guests.
Berla Mundi completed her look with expensive stilettos while posing like a supermodel.
Check out the photos below:
Berla Mundi slays in a black dress
Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
fatmangalo1483 stated:
"I like you, Madam. I was watching you throughout the election. Thank you for the good questions 🔥."
ceeaziza stated:
"Tv3 finest! You did a great job during the elections. Kudos to the whole team; good work done, tv3."
miracle_ama_prayers stated:
POV: Showing you are born for this ostentatiously😌No long talks. Dear God, thank you.
julieboat_93 stated:
"Queen B, you are doing great work and asking good questions. I loved watching you even yesterday; I was feeling tired of you. hmmmm, wow, tough lady over there👏."
its.just_kayy stated:
"Thank you, God ❤️".
nnf_baddest stated:
"My favourite TV personality 😍."
babynaasweet stated:
"Beautiful Mundi ❤️." They keep coming; I’m not done with the other ones yet 👏👏."
andyabbeyy stated:
"God has indeed blessed you; what a solid presenter!! ❤️🙌."
Berla Mundi looks classy in stylish pantsuit
Berla Mundi impressed her followers with her custom-made pantsuit to work. She wore a centre-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup to enhance her look.
The style influencer accessorised her look with pearly earrings, gold bracelets and fashionable rings.
Check out the photos below:
Berla Mundi wears kente to celebrate Independence
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, anchor of the TV3 morning show, who has created a new fashion trend with her one-handed kente garment.
The television personality wore a beaded ensemble including a blue pattern kente and dazzling plain kente cloth.
The traditional attire and impeccable makeup of Berla Mundi have drawn criticism from certain social media users.
Source: YEN.com.gh
