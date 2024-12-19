TV3 morning show host Berlinda Addardey popularly called Berla Mundi looks gorgeous in black outfits

The style influencer has taken over Instagram with her custom-made dress with a beautiful neckline

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's flawless hairstyle and makeup on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has partnered with award-winning male fashion designer Yartel GH to design gorgeous officewear for classy women.

The morning show host uses her social media platforms with a huge following to market these unique dresses as she rocks them to work every day.

For their latest look, Berla Mundi wore a black dress with a scarf detail scoop neckline that was also perfect for pregnant women.

Berla Mundi slays in a black dress. Photo credit : @berlamundi.

The three-quarter-sleeve dress had a white scarf that she tied neatly into a bow tie to make her glow as she discussed trending topics with her guests.

Berla Mundi completed her look with expensive stilettos while posing like a supermodel.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi slays in a black dress

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

fatmangalo1483 stated:

"I like you, Madam. I was watching you throughout the election. Thank you for the good questions 🔥."

ceeaziza stated:

"Tv3 finest! You did a great job during the elections. Kudos to the whole team; good work done, tv3."

miracle_ama_prayers stated:

POV: Showing you are born for this ostentatiously😌No long talks. Dear God, thank you.

julieboat_93 stated:

"Queen B, you are doing great work and asking good questions. I loved watching you even yesterday; I was feeling tired of you. hmmmm, wow, tough lady over there👏."

its.just_kayy stated:

"Thank you, God ❤️".

nnf_baddest stated:

"My favourite TV personality 😍."

babynaasweet stated:

"Beautiful Mundi ❤️." They keep coming; I’m not done with the other ones yet 👏👏."

andyabbeyy stated:

"God has indeed blessed you; what a solid presenter!! ❤️🙌."

