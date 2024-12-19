Richard Gere is best known for the films American Gigolo (1980), Pretty Woman (1990), and Sommersby (1993). He has been a prominent figure in the film industry since 1969 and continues to shine. His long and successful career has brought him both stardom and substantial wealth. What is Richard Gere's net worth?

Richard Gere attends The Agency | Premiere in New York (L) and the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024 at Hangar Nicelli in Venice, Italy (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Richard Gere has captivated audiences for decades with his memorable performances in classic films. While his talent and charm have earned him a place among Hollywood's elite, Richard Gere's net worth reflects his success and lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Richard Gere's profile summary

Full name Richard Tiffany Gere Gender Male Date of birth 31 August 1949 Age 75 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence La Moraleja, Madrid, Spain Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Buddhism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Grey (originally brown) Eye colour Dark brown Mother Doris Ann (née Tiffany) Father Homer George Gere Siblings Four Marital status Married Wife Alejandra Silva Children Three School North Syracuse Central High School University University of Massachusetts Amherst (did not graduate) Profession Actor Net worth $100 million–$120 million

What is Richard Gere's net worth in 2025?

According to The Richest, Celebrity Net Worth and Soap Central, the actor has an alleged net worth of between $100 million and $120 million. Richard has amassed his wealth through a long, successful acting career in Hollywood and investments.

Richard Gere's acting career

Top-5 facts about Richard Gere. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Richard Gere began his acting career in the late 1960s with the play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. He enjoyed other minor roles in various stage productions in the 1970s. His breakthrough came in 1980 with the film American Gigolo.

Roles followed Gere's critically acclaimed performance in An Officer and a Gentleman (1982). In the 1990s, he starred alongside Julia Roberts in the romantic chick flick Pretty Woman (1990). Richard showcased his versatility with Chicago (2002), which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor.

In 2024, Richard was featured in the films Oh, Canada and Longing and the TV series The Agency.

Richard Gere's movies

According to IMDb, Richard Gere has 67 acting and eight production credits. Here are some of his most notable films:

American Gigolo (1980)

(1980) An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

(1982) Pretty Woman (1990)

(1990) Primal Fear (1996)

(1996) Runaway Bride (1999)

(1999) Chicago (2002)

(2002) Unfaithful (2002)

(2002) Shall We Dance? (2004)

(2004) Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

(2009) Arbitrage (2012)

Why did Richard Gere stop acting?

Richard has continued acting but has had a reduced Hollywood presence. Factors contributing to his reduced roles include family life and challenges due to his political activism limiting his opportunities.

Richard Gere's philanthropy and human rights work

Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere attend "The Agency" Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Since the 1980s, Richard Gere has passionately advocated for the Tibetan cause, supporting Tibetan independence and cultural preservation. As a practising Buddhist, Gere co-founded Tibet House US and chaired the International Campaign for Tibet board.

He also co-founded the Gere Foundation, which supports worldwide health, humanitarian, and educational projects. Richard's humanitarian work extends to refugees, disaster relief in crisis-hit regions, and combating HIV/AIDS, like in India, through the Heroes Project with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation​.

Gere's efforts have earned him accolades from Amnesty International, CARE, and the Harvard AIDS Institute.

Richard Gere's real estate

Richard Gere has an impressive real estate portfolio. For example, he owned a mansion in New Canaan, Connecticut, which he sold for $10.75 million in November 2024. Gere purchased the property for $10.8 million in 2022.

In 2023, Richard purchased a three-story mansion in the La Moraleja region of Madrid, Spain, for approximately €11 million (around $12.3 million). He moved with his family to this property in late 2024.

Richard Gere also owns property in New York. According to California Luxury Houses, the actor purchased the $10 million lakeside mansion in North Salem in 2024. This move followed the sale of his expansive 50-acre Pound Ridge estate in 2022 for $24.15 million. Richard had bought the property for $1.51 million in 1986.

In 2016, he sold his waterfront estate in the Hamptons for $36.5 million and his two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan's Gramercy Park for $3.15 million in 2022.

FAQs

How much is Richard Gere worth in 2025? Richard Gere has an alleged net worth of between $100 million and $120 million. How many biological children does Richard Gere have? The American actor has three biological children: Homer James Jigme Gere, born in 2000 to his ex-wife Carey Lowell. With his current wife, Alejandra Silva, he has two sons: Alexander, born in 2019, and another child, born in 2020​. How many times has Richard Gere been married? Richard Gere has been married three times: first to Cindy Crawford (1991–1995), then to Carey Lowell (2002–2016), and currently to Alejandra Silva, whom he married in 2018​. What's the age difference between Richard Gere and his wife? There is a 33-year age difference between Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva. Gere was born in August 1949, and Silva was born in February 1983​. What does Richard Gere's son do? Homer James Jigme Gere, Richard Gere's son, is involved in the arts. He has pursued a career in music and acting but has yet to get a breakthrough. How does Richard Gere make money? He primarily earns money through his acting career, as well as through real estate investments and endorsement deals. What ended Richard Gere's career? Richard Gere's career hasn't ended. His career trajectory changed due to his political activism, particularly his vocal support for Tibet, which led to blacklisting in China (a significant market for Hollywood).

Richard Gere's net worth reflects his success and progression as an actor in Hollywood. His diverse career and intelligent financial decisions have cemented his status among Hollywood's most enduring and financially successful stars.

