- Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, has shared a video without makeup

- The video shows the actress beautiful naturally with flawless skin

- The actress who is known to be the girlfriend of actor Lil Win, has got her fans talking about her natural beauty

- Others also were not happy with her long nails

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A video of Lil Win’s girlfriend and Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, flaunting her natural beauty in a no-makeup video has triggered reactions.

The actress is seen in her car with long nails which she used to scratch the skin around her nose.

Fans have reacted massively to the video with the majority praising Sandra for looking beautiful even without makeup.

A collage of Sandra Ababio and Lil Win. Photo credit: @sandra_sarfo_ababio @officiallilwin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Others, however, raised concerns about the actress’ long artificial nails which they say is too long.

Proline, for instance, said Sandra was looking beautiful even without makeup:

proline_facilities: “Looking fresh even without makeup.”

Baidoo said Sandra was looking pretty:

genevievehallbaidoo: “Our day has been pretty like you!!!.”

Leee could not agree more to that:

leeesackey: “LOOKING GOOD.”

Eddie, and Kwasi, however, were not happy with Sandra’s long artificial nails:

eddiekingboye1: “Sweetheart I am not ok with this nails of yours.”

kwasikusiyeboah: “Question...... I wonder if you really wash your private with this Rake......?”

Dianne commented that with or without makeup, Sandra has beauty:

dianne_losca04: “The beauty dierr you have it.”

More and more fans admired Sandra’s natural beauty and even wanted to know more about her skincare products:

k_asterisks: “why you soo pretty.”

qwekuinterview: “Wow.”

camcmf_: “Where can I get some of your beauty to buy? It's not for sale in any market.”

rheal_yhaa_china: “Skin like milk.”

mavisjay15: “Skin like milk.”

afiaasieduaacharity: “Beautiful without makeup Sandy.....”

shennel_exlord: “I love u so much @sandra_sarfo_ababio who is ur skin plug if I may ask pls.”

Meanwhile, Sandra was in the news recently following a video she shared which put her raw body on display.

The actress struggled to pull up her dress and begged fans to help her cover her man’s property.

Sandra Ababio also proved to be a real fashionista when she rocked a pink and black outfit on Valentine’s Day instead of the normal red.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen