Ghanaian musician popularly known as Guru has announced his next move following his disqualification from the UG-SRC presidential elections

The UG-SRC Electoral Commission disqualified Guru because he was a non-residential student

Radio Univers, the official Radio station for the University, shared Guru's next move on their X platform

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru, has announced his next move after being disqualified from the University of Ghana SRC presidential elections.

Guru's disqualification was announced on Friday, August 16, 2024, in a statement issued by the Electoral Commission of the University, which was shared on X by Radio Univers, the official Radio of the University of Ghana.

Ghanaian musician Guru has expressed his plans after being disqualified in the SRC elections. Image source: Voice of Legon

Source: Twitter

In the statement, the Electoral Commission indicated that Guru had been disqualified because he was a non-residential candidate. Another candidate, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah, was also disqualified because his running mate was not a presidential candidate.

The news has left both camps broken. The other party has not made any public remarks on the issue; however, Guru has indicated that he would petition the UG Judicial board over the development.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Guru's next move

Netizens who saw the post on Guru's next move supported the decision. Many liked the post, while one user known on X as @Mater Fearone wrote:

@derbson1

"Fully support this petition."

Online poll decides Guru's fate in SRC elections

Guru's disqualification follows a recent poll that indicated that Guru and the other disqualified candidate had greater chances of becoming the next SRC president.

At the end of the online poll conducted by Radio Univers, Emmanuel Owusu Amponsah topped with over 4,000 votes. Guru emerged as the second candidate likely to win. Five candidates participated in the election.

The third candidate on the chat was Noah Nii Afotey Odai and his vice presidential hopeful, Abigail Ohenewaa Adje, who secured 124 votes, equivalent to 1.7% of the total votes cast. The team that secured the least votes is Blessing Mantey and Martin Agbefia. They made away with 20 votes, 0.3% of the total votes cast. Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh