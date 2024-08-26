Ghanaian Man Rejoices As He Relocates To Armenia, Vibes With Pretty Obroni Lady: "I Am Happy I Came"
- A video of a young man talking about his life in Armenia has got people talking on social media
- The young man expressed delight with his work in Armenia and urged people to relocate abroad if they get the opportunity
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by the young man
A young Ghanaian man who relocated to Armenia to make a good living is glad he made that decision.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @rockson_tv was spotted in a delighted mood, apparently going home from work.
Wearing a bright smile, he expressed joy, saying his work fetches him a good income.
"Anytime I close from work, I get very happy because it means I will get paid for the work done."
He concluded by expressing delight in relocating to Armenia and urged people who have the chance to move abroad not to miss the opportunity.
"Jobs abound here. The people are also welcoming. If you get the opportunity to relocate abroad, don't waste time," he said with a smile after he hugged a pretty white lady known in Ghanaian parlance as Obroni.
At the time of writing, the report had raked in over 2000 likes and 70 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians commend the young man
Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended the young man, and some wanted to find out more about his travels to Armenia.
Biggles bae 7 reacted:
"We wish to come oh but fameko no is the problem."
Raymond indicated:
"My everyday prayer."
Livingston Ntiamoah reacted:
"Am waiting for you big man."
Lazy people should not relocate abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had advised lazy people to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.
In a TikTok video, the man said the critical principle of success abroad is hard work; hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling.
He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.
