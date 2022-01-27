Dr Yaw Perbi, a responsible Ghanaian physician and minister has seven children with his beautiful wife

According to the physician, they planned, prayed, and prepared to bear the responsibility of having that many children

A picture of the beautiful family has been making waves on social media with many heartwarming comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian medical doctor who doubles as a minister of the gospel is, together with his family, winning the admiration of numerous social media users.

Dr Yaw Perbi and his beautiful wife have been able to have seven individual children, which according to them was what they planned and worked towards.

The story has impressed many particularly because it is considered difficult to raise young ones in today's generation given the extensive financial and emotional demands they require.

Photo of Dr Yaw Perbi, his wife and seven children Photo credit: Dr Yaw Perbi via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

When asked by Maame De-Heer how all seven children came about, the doctor said"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

I always wanted to have 7 kids! My wife and I spoke about this. We PRAYED & PLANNED. We know kids come with a lot of responsibility, so we PREPARED for it, and God has blessed US! I used to think the best #investment was in stocks and #realestate; until I discovered the eternal #value of #family.”

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some thoughts YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the rather inspirational post.

Thelma Teetee Ahamba indicated:

Oh the great things these kids will do they shall be mightier than their father and will each triple the impact he’s made. I’m a testimony of his wonderful work. God bless you Dr. Perbi.

Emefa Sappor mentioned:

I remember commenting on his post when he had the sixth child God has been really gracious to him and his family.

Sirh Bright Oppon-Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer at Omandoba Groupe Limited stated:

A great advice ever. Nothing is valuable than humans. God wouldn’t tell you to multiply in Genesis, and say children are a gift Psalm 127:3. When you grow, you will get the value of family.

Ghanaian man with 43 wives and 200 children discovered in Upper East

Meanwhile, a man who was simply identified as Nana has been found to have over 200 children with his 43 wives in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Angel TV Morning Show (Anopa Bofo) crew led by Kofi Adomah journeyed to Tenzuku, the village that is a 13-hour drive from Accra to interview some of the children about the large family.

Although the man himself was not present, his spokesperson indicated that the estimated number of wives and kids was below the real figure.

Source: YEN.com.gh