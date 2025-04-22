German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have announced a groundbreaking partnership with Accra Lions

The 2021/22 Europa League champions joined forces with Lions to create opportunities for Ghanaian players and beyond

The deal comes almost two years after 1991 FIFA Best Player Lothar Matthaus became a shareholder of Accra Lions

Eintracht Frankfurt have taken a bold step into West African football, unveiling a landmark collaboration with Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.

The move underscores the club’s ambition to widen its international footprint and foster development across the African continent, with Ghana, a nation steeped in footballing history, at the heart of this mission.

Frankfurt announces partnership with Accra Lions

Announced on Tuesday, April 22, the partnership aims to intertwine sporting ambition with social impact.

Frankfurt, two-time winners of the Europa League, intend to offer more than just branding or technical assistance; their goal is to build a sustainable ecosystem that nurtures potential and fosters long-term growth.

What is the partnership about?

At the core of this partnership lies a clear objective: to unearth and polish emerging stars from Ghana and its surrounding regions.

Through modernised training frameworks, elite coaching methodologies, and shared institutional expertise, Frankfurt will provide Accra Lions with the tools to elevate player development and club structure.

“We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Accra Lions FC, which will open up new opportunities for both clubs.

"This initiative will not only help us discover talent from Africa, but also contribute to sharing our sporting and organisational experience with a dynamic club like Accra Lions,” said Markus Krösche, Frankfurt’s Sporting Director, as quoted by the club's website.

For Frankfurt, this partnership isn’t just about scouting—it's about establishing a technical pipeline that can refine raw skill into top-level performance.

The German side has a strong history with Ghana, with one of the country's best exports, Anthony Yeboah, who played for the club between 1990 and 1995, per Transfermarkt.

About Accra Lions

Accra Lions, one of Ghana’s fastest-growing clubs, view this deal as transformational.

Founded in 2015, the club has quickly built a reputation for nurturing young prospects.

Names like Osman Bukari and David Oduro, who famously became the first Ghana Premier League player to join FC Barcelona, emerged from their ranks.

Beyond tactical and athletic growth, the collaboration promises a richer cultural fusion, encouraging knowledge exchange not just in football but in broader sports management and organisational strategy.

The club’s ambition was further signalled on May 23, 2023, when legendary German midfielder Lothar Matthäus joined the board as a shareholder.

His presence added credibility to their global aspirations, and now, with Frankfurt's backing, the Lions’ roar is likely to echo far beyond Ghana’s borders.

With Frankfurt’s infrastructure and Accra Lions’ raw potential, this alliance could well redefine talent development between Europe and Africa.

