Iconic manager Fabio Capello believes Lamine Yamal has the potential to be a future Ballon d’Or winner

While acknowledging his talent, he claimed the teen would not reach the level of legends like Lionel Messi

The Barcelona star was crowned Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year in yet another major milestone

Legendary manager Fabio Capello has weighed in on the growing hype surrounding Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, who was voted the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year on April 21.

While many are already predicting a legendary career for the young forward, Capello believes Yamal’s ceiling - no matter how high - would fall short of the standards set by Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match against RC Celta de Vigo on April 19, 2025. Image credit: Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Capello's standing in football management

Capello’s credentials are unquestionable, guiding AC Milan to UEFA Champions League glory in 1994 and being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year as a coach in 2009.

Having worked with some of the game’s greatest players and teams, his insights carry considerable weight in football circles. In a recent interview quoted by Tribuna, he said:

“I don’t think Lamine Yamal can reach Messi or Maradona, because they had immense brilliance. He’ll be a star in the future, he could win a Ballon d’Or, all of that, but he doesn’t have the genius that the two of them had."

Fabio Capello, who won 2 La Liga titles with Real Madrid, says he doesn't think Lamine Yamal will ever reach Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona levels. Image credit: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal's star on the rise

Lamine Yamal, still only 17, has already made waves with FC Barcelona.

His combination of pace, dribbling ability, and decision-making under pressure has drawn praise from fans and pundits alike.

Having debuted in La Liga at just 15, he has rapidly become a key figure in Hansi Flick's plans as Barcelona chase the treble in the 2024/25 season.

Yamal's performances have also earned him a place in Spain’s national team, winning the 2024 Euros, and many see him as a cornerstone for both club and country over the next decade.

Yamal and the Messi-Maradona benchmark

However, comparisons with Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona come with immense pressure - and perhaps unrealistic expectations.

Both Argentine legends are known not just for their technical ability but for their sheer footballing genius: the ability to see and execute plays that others wouldn't even imagine.

Capello’s remarks suggest that while Yamal possesses extraordinary talent, he may lack the 'divine spark' that elevated Messi and Maradona to mythic status.

Capello's comment: Yamal gets reality check

It’s worth noting that Capello’s assessment has not been seen as a criticism of Yamal’s talent.

On the contrary, he acknowledged the teen's potential and even hinted at Ballon d’Or success in his future.

His comments are more of a cautionary tale against rushing to place Yamal in the same category as two of the game’s most transcendent figures.

In many ways, Capello's stance mirrors that of many seasoned observers who believe that greatness takes time and consistency - not just early brilliance.

As the football world continues to marvel at Lamine Yamal’s potential, perhaps the best approach is to allow him to develop without the burden of comparison.

He is carving his own path at a historically demanding club, and with the right guidance, he could indeed become one of the best players of his generation.

Capello’s words, then, should not be viewed as discouragement but as a grounded perspective from someone who has seen it all in world football.

Raphinha picks Barcelona's most important player

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the Brazilian winger Raphinha gave an unexpected answer when asked about the most crucial player for FC Barcelona in the current campaign.

He sparked reactions by snubbing both Robert Lewandowski and Yamal as his team's MVP this season and selected midfielder Pedri as the team's most impactful asset this season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh