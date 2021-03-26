Beautiful lady with nicely braided hair steals phone in church; captured on CCTV

- A lady has been recorded on a CCTV camera stealing a phone after a church service in the auditorium

- The phone reportedly belonged to an usher who had placed it on charge whilst running an errand

- Ghanaians have had a lot to say about the video that is fast going viral

A beautiful Ghanaian lady with nicely-braided hair has been captured on a CCTV footage stealing phone in a church after the service was over.

In a report by Adom 106.3 FM, it is indicated that the phone belonged to an usher who had put it on charge and gone on an errand at a different part of the auditorium.

The beautiful thief was seen in the video parading up and down, timing everyone in sight to make sure that nobody saw her in the act of taking the phone.

Immediately she was able to get hold of the handset, she slipped it into her back pocket and hurried out of the room before anything develops.

The video has caused an upsurge of reactions on social media.

Fabian Ogbetey opined that:

See foolishness why can't the spirit of Jesus Christ show the pastor or the prophet who took the phone but rather installing CCTV camera.

Acquah Mathias hilariously said:

Somebody will be like, the way this lady is doing well in the church, I think if I marry her i will be complete. My brother, you are completely finished

Stephen Baah indicated:

Me that I don’t believe in God will never steal someone’s phone. But society sees me as evil just because I am an atheist and sees the lady that stole the phone as an angel.

Source: Yen.com.gh