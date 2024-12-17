A Ghanaian girl made history after she purportedly became the youngest queen mother in the Nzema Land

A video circulating on TikTok showed the young lady's coronation ceremony where she was enstooled as the queen mother of Takinta

Many Ghanaians on social media congratulated the young lady upon coming across the video

A Ghanaian girl has achieved a remarkable feat in the area of traditional authority in her home town.

The young lady was enstooled as the queen mother of the Takinta, one of the traditional areas in Nzema, located in Half Assini of the Western Region of Ghana.

Obaahema Asantiba II, a Ghanaian girl makes history as the youngest Queen Mother in Nzema lLnd. Photo credit: @obaahema.asantiba/TikTok

With her stool name Obaahema Asantiba II, the young lady claimed she had now become the youngest queen mother in the whole of Nzema Land.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok gave a glimpse of Obaahema Asantiba II's coronation ceremony in which she was formally enacted as the Queen Mother of Takinta.

The Nzema Land

The Nzemas are one of the numerous ethnic groups, located in the southwestern part of Ghana.

They speak a language called Nzema, Nzima, or Appolo, which is part of the larger Akan language family.

Ghana's first president and prime minister, Osaegyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is a proud native of Nzema, born in Nkroful, a small village in the southwestern part of Ghana.

Ghanaians congratulate Obaahema Asantiba II

After Obaahema Asantiba II shared the video of her coronation on TikTok, a section of Ghanaians who chanced on it congratulated her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@BRA KASHOUT commented:

"Set good example for all young ladies as their queen mother."

@Enoch Graham101 also commented:

"May you live longer Queen mother."

@Agingo_princeben said:

"Congratulations. I’m also from kikam heritage kikam royal palace."

@Maa Afua also said:

"I know u, am from Egbazo, may u live long our youngest Queen mother."

