Some individuals got people starring at them on the UCC campus when they showed up to support and celebrate their loved ones on graduation day

The video showed individuals pounding fufu, not minding that their actions had caught the attention of other celebrants

Ghanaians who commented on the video showed varying opinions on the actions of the celebrants and their relatives

An adorable moment showing how some families celebrated their relatives during a recent graduation ceremony organised by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has left many in awe.

A video making waves on TikTok first showed relatives of an identified graduate pounding fufu energetically in the full glare of the public.

The video then panned to another woman who had finished pounding her fufu and was serving others who accompanied her to celebrate her loved one for his academic feat.

The heartwarming moment of individuals pounding fufu on the UCC campus during graduation day left many in awe.

At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had raked in over 2,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to UCC graduation

Ghanaians who took to the comments section have shared varying opinions of the move by people to send mortar and pestle to a graduation ceremony.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"1st class bam"

Jennifer Yeboah Mensah indciated:

"Please I want to know can you do your graduation with inviting anyone I mean can you go there alone or is a must to invite."

Austin Kabutey Amevo

"Only in Ghana... a bus full of family members and cooking utensils ready to open a chop bar because of one graduation."

kosuaabiam reacted:

"Am I the only one don't "fancy" hyping graduation? all I need is a "private" kind of ceremony ooo and my CERTIFICATE. anyways... that's. e though."

Mom visits daughter in school with champagne

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady was pleasantly surprised when her mother showed up during her graduation ceremony.

In a video on TikTok, the woman popped a bottle of champagne and splashed the contents on her daughter after her final WASSCE exam paper.

The SHS girl's classmates were also spotted in the trending video joining the mini party on campus as they celebrated their academic journey.

