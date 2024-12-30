Nana Ama McBrown Looks Ethereal In A Red Corset Gown Designed With Beautiful Petals
- Nana Ama McBrown has promoted the gorgeous creations of a talented fashion designer on her page
- Nana Ama McBrown looked terrific in a red gown and matching designer shoes to complete her stylish look
- Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's makeup and hairstyle for her video shoot
Award-winning Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has stood out with her gorgeous gown for her Christmas photoshoot.
Undoubtedly one of the top style icons of 2024, Nana Ama McBrown wore a stylish gown by a rising fashion designer for her photoshoot.
Nana Ama McBrown impressed her followers as she danced impeccably while rocking the perfect-fit floor-sweeping gown.
The 47-year-old looked flamboyant in a glamorous hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed by her expensive black car.
Nana Ama McBrown rocks a red gown
Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant red gown and hairstyle
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
roses_triplets_ stated:
"Her Excellency ❤️."
sammy_highcourt stated:
"Look at youuuuu😍😍❤️❤️❤️."
Esianderson stated:
"I love the woman in red 😍😍."
ohipeniracheal stated:
"Beautiful 😍."
quamecheddar stated:
"The dress is neat."
nanasikahemaaa stated:
"Wo ho twa 😍."
otismadaline stated:
"Her Excellency 😍😍😍😍🔥."
tina.nyarko_ stated:
"Her Excellency ❤️❤️🔥🔥."
hadassah_5691 stated:
"Merry Christmas, mummy🎄."
eddys_clothing_ stated:
"Beauty in red ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
spann.phyllis7 stated:
"Forever beautiful ❤️😍."
nanaakua1928 stated:
"Beautiful 😍 ❤️."
este.l29 stated:
"Ah Ama wo ho ay3f3 dodo😍 merry Christmas wati."
richanty3 stated:
"Her excellency."
lawstiki stated:
"Her Excellency 🔥🔥🔥."
albyablord stated:
"Merry Christmas to my beautiful Ama Papabi ❤️."
Watch the video below:
Nana Ama McBrown rocks a white dress
Nana Ama McBrown has shared photos from the set of McBrown Kitchen. The host of the popular culinary show looked regal in a white dress and open-toe high heels.
She invited the man of God Rev Felix Owusu Sekyere of Christ Apostolic Church International to prepare his favourite meals and advice the youth.
Check out the photos below:
