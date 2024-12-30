Nana Ama McBrown has promoted the gorgeous creations of a talented fashion designer on her page

Nana Ama McBrown looked terrific in a red gown and matching designer shoes to complete her stylish look

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's makeup and hairstyle for her video shoot

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has stood out with her gorgeous gown for her Christmas photoshoot.

Undoubtedly one of the top style icons of 2024, Nana Ama McBrown wore a stylish gown by a rising fashion designer for her photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a red gown. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown impressed her followers as she danced impeccably while rocking the perfect-fit floor-sweeping gown.

The 47-year-old looked flamboyant in a glamorous hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed by her expensive black car.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a red gown

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant red gown and hairstyle

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a white dress

Nana Ama McBrown has shared photos from the set of McBrown Kitchen. The host of the popular culinary show looked regal in a white dress and open-toe high heels.

She invited the man of God Rev Felix Owusu Sekyere of Christ Apostolic Church International to prepare his favourite meals and advice the youth.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts cash on Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about many admirers on social media who were thrilled when actress Nana Ama McBrown marketed Hisense electrical equipment and showed off her wealth.

The brand influencer declared her passion for the Nigerian music as she sung and danced to Kizz Daniel's Marhaba.

While some people marveled at her attractiveness, many flocked to the comment area to make their desires known.

