Catherine-Jidula Satekla, the daughter of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, celebrated her seventh birthday on December 30, 2024

Her younger brother, L Janam, and mother, Dr Louisa Satekla, took to social media to celebrate her with memorable photos and sweet messages

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section to leave heartwarming messages

Catherine-Jidula Satekla, the daughter of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, turned a year older on December 30, 2024, and to mark her birthday, she slayed in stylish outfits.

Stonebwoy's daughter's birthday looks

To mark the special day, Stonebwoy's wife and dentist, Dr Louisa Satekla, shared a post on her Instagram page and that of Catherine-Jidula.

The Instagram post featured pictures of CJ, as she is affectionately called, rocking different stylish outfits.

CJ rocked knotless braids with spiral ends in all her birthday pictures. She rocked a pink long-sleeved top and cargo pants. She completed her look by wearing a pair of off-white boots.

She looked like a fairytale princess in her two different purple-shaded tulle ballgowns, and the other was a blue Lilo and Stitch-themed gown.

Dr Louisa Satekla celebrates CJ

In a heartwarming message in the caption of the Instagram post, Dr Satekla wished her daughter a happy birthday and noted that she never ceased to amaze her and the family with her intelligence, compassion, and maturity.

Stonebwoy's wife told Catherine-Jidula that she was deeply loved each and every day. She concluded her birthday message to her daughter by bestowing God's blessings upon her life.

"Happy Birthday my beloved daughter CJ! @jidulaxii You never cease to amaze us with your intelligence, compassion and maturity. You are so deeply loved, each and every day. God bless you abundantly and continue to protect you all the days of your life. Love you C-Mama! 🎉🎂🥳🎊🎁."

Stonebwoy's son celebrates his sister

L Janam Joachim Satekla also celebrated his elder sister's birthday by making a lovely post on his Instagram page.

In Janam's message, he wished CJ a happy birthday and, in excitement, noted that she was her one and only big sister and best friend.

"Happy Birthday to my one and only big sister and best friend CJ ❤️🎂🎊🥳."

Janam also shared memorable pictures he took with CJ at her birthday photo shoot.

CJ's birthday wishes

Many Ghanaian celebrities, Bhim nation fans, and Ghanaians thronged the comment section of the Instagram post to celebrate Catherine-Jidula.

Below are the sweet birthday messages from media personalities Berla Mundi, Roselyn Felli and Cookie Tee, actress Gloria Sarfo and others:

berlamundi said:

"God bless her. ❤️."

gloriaosarfo said:

"Happy blessed birthday to the Star girl 🎊💝🎊 More blessings to the family 🙌❤🙌."

cookieteegh said:

"Happy birthday Princess CJ. . . Auntie loves you ❤️."

abdullai670 said:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎊 to her 🔥❤️ the 3rd slide be 🤞🏽✊🏽👌."

roselynfelli said:

"Such a princess, happy birthday darling ❤."

chrystalkaryee said:

"Awww so cuuuute🤍!!! happy birthdaaaayyyyy CJ!!! God bless you in abundance! Auntie loves you big!🤗."

dina_bhim_ba20 said:

"Happy birthday to our bhim princess 🎊❤️may she continue to shine ✨️ in greatness ✨️ 💖."

Stonebwoy's daughter shows off serious dance moves

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy's daughter, CJ, showed off her exceptional dance moves to her father's Jiggle & Whine song.

In a video that went viral on social media, CJ danced while Jamaican dancehall queen Spice cheered her on.

Netizens praised the CJ's impressive dance moves and hailed her as the next Afronita in the comments.

