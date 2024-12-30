A new skit by Comedian Warris featuring the embattled Moesha Boduong has surfaced on social media

The video has the renowned socialite and actress looking as beautiful as ever despite her recent stroke

Fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts and concerns over Moesha's recovery

Ghanaian skit maker Comedian Warris has released a new video featuring actress and socialite Moesha Boduong.

The skit comes several months after Moesha suffered a stroke that left her bedridden, making fans wonder how the actress is faring.

Moesha Boduong stars in Comedian Warris' newly-released skit as fans wonder about her health condition. Source: MoeshaBoduong.

Reports indicated that the Ghanaian media sensation had lost functionality in one side of her body, affecting her mobility.

It took the efforts of her colleagues, including singer Becca and well-meaning fans who contributed to a fundraiser for her to begin treatment.

Nothing new has been heard from Moesha and her family after a video of her in church receiving healing surfaced online.

Meanwhile, in the skit, Moesha Boduong played the role of a gold-digger and girlfriend to Comedian Warris, who leaves the comedian for another suitor.

The skit follows the template of Sarkodie and Ben South's collaboration spanning off the rapper's latest single, No Sir.

In the video, Moesha looked as beautiful as ever showing no signs of her previously life-threatening condition.

It's unclear whether the video was shot before or after the embattled actor's health battle. Moesha Boduong's colleague, Efya reacted to the video, describing it as 'obviously old'.

She added that the actress was still home recovering and needed prayers.

Ghanaians react to Moesha's new skit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the new skit featuring the embattled actress Moesha Boduong.

@papayaw707 said:

"Women wanna play man when they’re needing something, cool, now they play God too in the same state ?"

@Lechiboroni remarked:

"Must be an old video and wish her a speedy recovery 👍."

@daniGirlpounds reacted:

"Thank God she’s doing well oo. I thought she’s changed and repented tho😂."

Obofour preaches about Moesha Boduong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Obofour had weighed in on Moesha Boduong's woes while preaching in church.

He referenced the socialite's troubles as he charged his congregants to always adapt to situations, especially the spiritually weak.

