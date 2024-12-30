Rising star Lamine Yamal has spelt out his ambitious plans for the upcoming year after enjoying a fruitful 2025

The Barcelona winger has set his eyes on taking his game a notch higher as he continues to recover from injury

Meanwhile, his father, Mounir Nasraoui, has predicted greatness for Yamal, claiming he will win multiple Ballon d'Ors in the future

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old FC Barcelona prodigy, is gearing up for a transformative 2025 after an electrifying performance in 2024.

Displaying maturity and ambition beyond his years, Yamal has outlined bold plans to elevate his game even further in the coming year.

Lamine Yamal has disclosed his ambitions of becoming more prolific next year as he continues to carve out his fledgling career. Photo by Pressinphoto.

Lamine Yamal's extraordinary year

Emerging as a vital figure in Barcelona’s starting XI, the young winger shattered records while playing a pivotal role in Spain’s triumphant 2024 European Championship campaign.

His extraordinary year was capped off with prestigious accolades, including the Kopa Trophy, the Golden Boy Award, FIFA's Best Young Player honour, and the Emerging Talent Award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Lamine Yamal reveals big plans for 2025

Despite these remarkable achievements, Yamal remains unsatisfied.

Known for his blistering pace and uncanny ability to influence games, the La Masia graduate is determined to refine his skills.

“In 2025, I want to improve on goals. I want to score in every game,” Yamal declared, at the recently held Globe Soccer Awards, as quoted by Yahoo Sports.

While his assist numbers have been impressive, the teenager aims to achieve a balance between creating opportunities for teammates and finding the back of the net himself.

“I did very well with assists this year, but I must improve on goals—that’s my plan,” he explained.

Lamine Yamal's stats

Despite his youth, Lamine Yamal has demonstrated remarkable talent and maturity beyond his years.

Last season, the Spanish winger recorded seven goals and nine assists in 50 matches across all competitions, laying a solid foundation for his burgeoning career.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Yamal is on pace to surpass those numbers this term, with six goals and a stellar 12 assists in just 21 appearances.

His trajectory suggests a standout 2024/25 campaign.

Yamal's dad predicts bright future for Barcelona star

As expected, Mounir Nasraoui, Yamal's father, has expressed immense pride in his son's meteoric rise, predicting an illustrious future.

As noted by YEN.com.gh, Mounir believes Lamine has the potential to secure multiple Ballon d'Or titles, a testament to the young star's trajectory.

Currently sidelined by injury, the teenager has already demonstrated an extraordinary ability to thrive under pressure since making his debut in April last year.

Lamine Yamal tipped to be next GOAT

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that a former Real Madrid striker recently suggested that the Barcelona sensation could become the greatest player in Spanish football history.

If his current form and mindset are anything to go by, Lamine Yamal appears poised to not only meet but exceed these lofty expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

