2024 was a busy year for celebrity weddings; from January to December, many celebrities walked down the aisle

Everyone from Berla Mundi to Akwaboah and Salinko went viral with their luxurious nuptials at expensive venues

What about the internet? They were unable to acquire enough of the beautiful wedding photos that set the standards for their own wedding

2024 was marked by a wide variety of happy and sad events. Ghanaian entertainment industry stakeholders delighted their fans with beautiful wedding photos and videos.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top celebrity weddings that nearly broke the internet in 2024.

Berla Mundi, Akwaboah and other celebrities that married in 2024. Photo credits: @akwaboahmusic and @berlamundi.

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi marries a young wealthy heir

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly called Berla Mundi, married a wealthy heir, David Tabi, in a private ceremony on January 5, 2024.

The TV3 morning show host wore custom-made beaded gowns by Yartel GH for the traditional white wedding ceremony.

For the luxurious event, Ghanaian businessman David Tabi looked dapper in a white tuxedo and black shoes.

Check out the photos below:

Musician Akwaboah weds in a lavish ceremony

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. popularly called Akwaboah married the love of his love, Theresah Akwaboah in a classy ceremony.

Akwaboah's bride opted for an expensive emerald ring that became the talk of the town on social media.

She looked flamboyant in a one-hand kente gown while the famous musician wore a white agbada with embroidery.

Check out the photos below:

Nigerian musician Moses Bliss weds Marie Wiseborn

Famous Nigerian musician Moses Bliss wedded Ghanaian lawyer based in the United Kingdom in a lovely ceremony.

The young couple held their court wedding before their classy traditional wedding and white wedding that took the internet by storm.

Marie Wiseborn was seen doing her own hair on her big and she wore mild makeup for the most-talked about wedding of 2024.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian musician Irene Logan marries at 40

Ghanaian musician born Irene Elisabeth Logan who has changed her name to Grace Osei married at the love of her love in a lavish ceremony.

The style influencer looked breathtaking in a long-sleeve glittering gown that highlighted her curves.

Irene Logan wore an expensive center-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup for her wedding.

Check out the photos below:

Actor Salinko marries in a white wedding

Kumawood actor Abraham Davis, popularly known as Oboy Salinko has married his a gorgeous woman after divorcing Nancy Owusu.

The celebrity groom wedding the love of his life on Saturday, November 9, 2024, two years after his first marriage to fell apart.

Watch the video below:

Perez Music trends with his luxurious wedding

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Frank Tagoe popularly called Perez Music married his longtime fiancée in a beautiful beach wedding ceremony.

The successful gospel musician Perez Musik won the Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2023 Telecel Ghana Music Awards last year.

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi slays a stylish maternity dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about media personality Berla Mundi who looked radiant in a maternity inspired outfit for her photoshoot.

The TV3 presenter wore a black stylish flared dress with white scoop neck bowtie that went viral online

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi on elegant ensemble and hairstyle on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh