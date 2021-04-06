Daniel Duncan-Williams, a son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has shared a video ministering in his father’s church

He is seen on stage with another lady performing a song on Easter Sunday

Daniel sang that there was Jesus, and described it as an honour to perform in his father’s church

Ghanaians have reacted to the video

Daniel Duncan-Williams, the last born son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has shared a video of himself ministering in his father’s Action Chapel International Church.

In the video, he is seen clothed in an all-white attire and singing with a lady on the stage.

He described the opportunity to perform the song with the title “There was Jesus” in his father’s church as a great honour.

Reaction

The video attracted massive mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Daniel Duncan Williams

Meanwhile, Daniel was in the news recently when, together with a friend who looks so much like him, they danced in their living room.

He made beautiful and modern dance moves that got people admiring him.

Daniel has said he wants to go into secular music, and has, on occasions, sang and rapped on social media, and has mostly trended for controversial reasons.

As published earlier by YEN.com.gh, Daniel himself leaked videos of himself 'doing it’ with four different women. In one of the videos, he was without clothes with two of the women in a pool, having fun.

In the other video, Daniel was with another woman whom he promised to do anything for. He also shocked many people when he released photos and videos of him smoking in public.

Source: Yen.com.gh