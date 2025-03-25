Sammy Flex, in a video, explained Shatta Wale's absence at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration event

The manager noted that the SM boss received an official invitation to attend the star-studded event at the Black Stars Square

Sammy Flex dismissed claims that Shatta Wale did not attend the event because he had issues with some of the attendees

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has explained his artiste's absence at business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebrations.

Sammy Flex explains Shatta Wale's absence at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party. Photo source: @sammybaahflex and @richardniiarmahquaye

In a YouTube video, the artiste manager noted that the SM boss received an invitation to attend the big birthday bash at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, March 22, 2025, contrary to reports that he was snubbed.

Sammy Flex said an influential figure in the Ghanaian event organising space named Soraya personally notified him about Shatta Wale's invitation.

He noted that a Shatta Movement team member received the invitation on Shatta Wale's behalf as he had embarked on a trip to the UK.

Sammy Flex said that unlike other camps, Shatta Wale did not show any interest in attending the star-studded event because he might have had different values.

The artiste manager noted that the dancehall musician was beyond going to parties to eat and dine with others at public events.

Sammy Flex also dismissed claims that Shatta Wale did not attend Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration due to his issues with some of the prominent attendees at the event.

The artiste manager's remarks come after rumours emerged that Shatta Wale was left out of the list of top musicians who were invited to attend the Bills MIicro Credit founder's extravagant event.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye at his 40th birthday celebration event. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye celebrated his 40th birthday with a lavish party at the Black Star Square on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Many local and international personalities from the entertainment and business world including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Van Vicker, Richard Mofe-Damijo, John Dumelo, Diamond Platnumz, Toke Makinwa, Joselyn Dumas, Davido, James Gardiner, Stacey Amoateng, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Sarkodie, King Promise, KiDi, Stonebwoy and many others attended the star-studded event.

Before his birthday celebration, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye purchased a new Bugatti Chiron and a Gulfstream custom-branded private jet for himself as a gift for his special day. The new Bugatti was similar to the car Dr Osei Kwame Despite bought to celebrate his 60th birthday in 2022.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's business partners also surprised him with three new and expensive luxurious cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series, a Lexus LX 600, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G 63 AMG) at the birthday celebration event.

Below is the video of Sammy Flex explaining Shatta Wale's absence at Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party:

Sammy's remarks about Shatta's absence stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

IreneFerreiera commented:

"Instead of them talking about the birthday, Shatta Wale has been their problem the whole week eeiii. One man Thousand 🎉😂😂😂."

bisalanliayobaat2006 said:

"Shatta fans. We are grateful for the info. Thank you boss. Now I can also talk and hit my chest some...😂😂😂😂."

KwakuAmoabeng commented:

"We are grateful for the info, thank you, SM. God is here paah paah paah."

Shatta Wale gives himself a powder makeover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale gave himself a powder makeover during a Facebook Live session on March 23, 2025.

In a video, the dancehall musician proclaimed himself as the principality and the power of darkness.

The video of Shatta Wale giving himself a powder makeover garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

