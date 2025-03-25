British actor Idris Elba has called on the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at his palace in Accra

This comes after the actor headlined the National Film Authority's Africa Cinema Summit last year

Videos of the actor's stint at the king's palace which have surfaced on social media excited scores of fans

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

British-born Ghanaian actor Idris Elba was recently spotted in Ghana at the palace of Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Idris Elba spotted at Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. Photo source: Facebook: BerlPhotogrpahy, GaPalace

Source: Facebook

The 52-year-old Hollywood star was born Idrisa Akuna Elba to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonian father.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Beast of No Nation star was seen entering the palace with an elderly woman many thought was her mum.

Draped in a dark green kaftan, the actor was thrilled to be greeted by traditional dancers at the palace.

Many netizens were particularly intrigued by the Hollywood star's act of kindness as he humbly pressed an undisclosed amount of cash into his

Fans react to Idris Elba's arrival

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Idris Elba's stint at the Ga Manste's palace.

Ajophelia🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌹 said:

The guy is smart for giving him money 😅

Samueltackie358 wrote:

Such a wonderful man who's love for Africa Ghana is real

Cutebra shared:

Our mothers, no matter whom you're they'll still send you oo😂😂

Holy king noted:

Great men are always humble

Destiny The Priest remarked:

Look at how he even hides the money while delivering it to the dancer such a humble soul Iddris

Fella Makafui meets Idris Elba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui had expressed her excitement about meeting Hollywood star Idris Elba.

She spoke alongside the actor at last year's Africa Cinema Summit organised by Ghana's National Film Authority (NFA).

Fella said she was honoured to speak at the event, which celebrates the power of storytelling and African cinema and featured guests like TV producer Danny Damah and Nana Yaw.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh