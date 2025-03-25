Ga Mantse: Idris Elba In Ghana, Calls On King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II
- British actor Idris Elba has called on the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at his palace in Accra
- This comes after the actor headlined the National Film Authority's Africa Cinema Summit last year
- Videos of the actor's stint at the king's palace which have surfaced on social media excited scores of fans
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
British-born Ghanaian actor Idris Elba was recently spotted in Ghana at the palace of Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.
The 52-year-old Hollywood star was born Idrisa Akuna Elba to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonian father.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Beast of No Nation star was seen entering the palace with an elderly woman many thought was her mum.
Draped in a dark green kaftan, the actor was thrilled to be greeted by traditional dancers at the palace.
Many netizens were particularly intrigued by the Hollywood star's act of kindness as he humbly pressed an undisclosed amount of cash into his
Benedicta Gafah laughs out loud as Bills Credit founder Richard Quaye whispers something into her ears
Fans react to Idris Elba's arrival
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Idris Elba's stint at the Ga Manste's palace.
Ajophelia🇬🇭🏴🌹 said:
The guy is smart for giving him money 😅
Samueltackie358 wrote:
Such a wonderful man who's love for Africa Ghana is real
Cutebra shared:
Our mothers, no matter whom you're they'll still send you oo😂😂
Holy king noted:
Great men are always humble
Destiny The Priest remarked:
Look at how he even hides the money while delivering it to the dancer such a humble soul Iddris
Fella Makafui meets Idris Elba
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui had expressed her excitement about meeting Hollywood star Idris Elba.
She spoke alongside the actor at last year's Africa Cinema Summit organised by Ghana's National Film Authority (NFA).
Fella said she was honoured to speak at the event, which celebrates the power of storytelling and African cinema and featured guests like TV producer Danny Damah and Nana Yaw.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation