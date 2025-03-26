Parliament has passed the Electronic Transaction Levy (Repeal) Bill to scrap the Electronic Transaction Levy

The controversial e-levy was a 1% on all electronic transactions, with a daily free limit and some exemptions

Parliament has also passed the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Emissions Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025

The bill passed on March 26 now awaits assent from President John Mahama to finalise the scrapping of the controversial levy.

Introduced in 2022, the controversial e-levy was a 1% on all electronic transactions, with a daily free limit of GH¢100 and specific exemptions.

At the time, the government said this was part of a seven-point agenda aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and accelerating economic transformation.

The levy has been wildly unpopular and sparked protests from regular Ghanaians and mobile money vendors who have decried the double taxation.

Other taxes set to be reviewed

Parliament has also passed the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Emissions Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025 was also passed as part of tax reforms.

As part of the Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms, there will be a reversing the decoupling of the Ghana Education Trust Fund and the National Health Insurance Levy, reducing the effective VAT rate for households and businesses; reversing the VAT flat rate regime and upwardly adjusting the VAT registration threshold to exempt micro and small businesses from the collection of VAT.

Samson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters association, noted to YEN.com.gh that the business community would be pushing for more favourable tax reforms in the 2025 mid-year budget.

“We are very optimist, we are satisfied. We will continue to push and like Oliver Twist, ask for more.”

No new taxes in 2025 budget

YEN.com.gh reported that there were no new taxes in the 2025 budget.

This was in line with assurances from the Deputy Finance Minister-designate Thomas Nyarko Ampem.

He said the government would instead focus on improving tax compliance and expanding the tax base through various means.

The Deputy Finance Minister-designate was responding to suggestions from the opposition that new taxes would be introduced.

