A video of an African-American woman, identified as Dr Kale Cooper, sharing her experience in Ghana has surfaced online

In the video, the woman claimed she saw angels on earth for the first time after visiting the West African country

Dr Kale Cooper added that she had a great time in Ghana, visiting historical sites across the country and experiencing its rich culture

An African-American woman has shared her experience after visiting Ghana for the first time recently.

In a video circulating on social media, the middle-aged woman said that she enjoyed her time in the West African country.

Speaking to a content creator, the African-American woman, identified as Reverend Dr Kale Cooper, described her visit to the country as a blessing.

Dr Kale Cooper further stated that visiting Ghana had been a great eye-opener for her as she got the opportunity to reconnect with her roots and ancestors.

She added that she met some of the most amazing people on earth during her visit to Ghana, where she toured several parts of the country.

"My name is Dr Kale Cooper, I live in Lincoln-Nebraska. This is my first time travelling to West Africa, in particular Ghana, and I'm so blessed to have been a part of the tour. I saw angels on earth for the first time in Ghana," she said.

The African-American was part of a group of tourists from the United States who visited Ghana to explore the country's culture and historical sites.

Upon arrival in the country, the group was taken on the trip by BA Tours, one of the tour guide companies in Ghana.

BA Tours took the group to historical sites like the Cape Coast Castle, the Kwame Nkrumah Museum, among others.

They also tried some of the local Ghanaian food such as the Jollof rice, banku and tilapia, fufu and light soup and waakye.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react African-American woman's video

Some Ghanaians who saw the African-American woman's video took to the comments section to react.

@Herbs said:

"We need all of you here in Ghana. Ghana is your home."

@BIG-TRAPPER MANUEL also said:

"God bless our homeland, Ghana and make our nation great and strong."

@Akosah commented:

"The busiest international airport in the world now is Kotoka international airport in Ghana."

@Whodat also commented:

"My wife and kids went. I’m sad I didn’t make that trip everywhere they went; they told my family Welcome home. Glad my kids were able to see Africa."

African-Americans visit Ghana because of Wode Maya

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that two African-Americans visited Ghana for the first time because of Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, also known as Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon.

In a viral video, the duo said they decided to visit after watching Wode Maya's YouTube videos.

After meeting the YouTuber upon arrival in Ghana, they pleaded with the government to make him a tourism ambassador.

Source: YEN.com.gh