Lil Win, in a video, flaunted a new haircut as he interacted with Dr Likee and some team members on the street

The Kumawood actor had shaved almost his entire head, leaving a small portion of hair in the middle

The video garnered many reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section to share their opinion

Celebrated Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has flaunted a new haircut in a video that has courted attention on social media.

The comic actor recently took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself standing in front of his expensive, luxurious Dodge Ram as he interacted with his colleague Dr Likee and some team members on the street while it rained.

Lil Win, sporting a short-sleeved shirt and shorts with an expensive gold wristwatch, beamed with a smile as he and Dr Likee bonded in a heartfelt moment.

At a glance, the Kumawood actor had a funny new look which left many fans surprised. In the video, Kwadwo Nkansah had shaved almost his entire head, leaving a small portion of hair in the middle.

It was unclear if Lil Win had gotten the haircut in preparation for a role featuring Dr Likee and his associates. The actor recently made the headlines after a video of shaving off the front part of his hair and moving his hairline to the middle of his head surfaced on social media.

The Wezzy Empire record label boss sat in a chair holding a mirror while a barber worked on the transformation before he went on set to feature in Love Rules, a movie which featured other notable Kumawood actors like Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Oboy Siki, Sweet Mimi and others.

Lil Win and Dr Likee's newfound friendship

In recent months, Lil Win and Dr Likee have been spotted having friendly conversations publicly after numerous speculations about them being involved in a big feud.

The two Kumawood actors dispelled the rumours with a big embrace and a lighthearted conversation during Dr Likee's late protégé C Confion's funeral service on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Buokrom in Kumasi.

Lil Win also recently teamed up with Kyekyeku, a key member of Dr Likee’s team, for a movie.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Lil Win vibing with Likee

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

do_good_milly commented:

"My family. Without you people no smile ooo😂."

official_humble_jay said:

"Things we love to see 😍😍."

lennox.gee commented:

"This is what we love to see."

heartandsoulgh said:

"That's how we like it on the streetz❤️❤️❤️."

ricch_llod commented:

"You have silenced everybody, especially those with negative thoughts 😍😍😍."

Lil Win gets haircut from his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win received a haircut from his wife, Maame Serwaa, inside a room in their plush residence.

In a video, the Kumawood actor played with his daughter as his beautiful wife Maame Serwaa shaved his head clean and smooth.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of the video to praise Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa.

