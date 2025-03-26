Jordan Ayew has revealed that he has a revolving perspective when it comes to his football idols

The Black Stars captain mentioned Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo as players who influenced his style

But as he grew up, he gravitated towards Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba due to a specific reason

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has shared insights into the football icons who influenced his journey as a young player.

Growing up in a household deeply rooted in the sport, Jordan had a wealth of role models to admire.

Yet, despite hailing from a lineage of Ghanaian football greats—including his father, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele,’ a three-time African Footballer of the Year, and uncles Kwame and Sola Ayew, both former internationals—his early inspirations came from beyond African shores.

Jordan Ayew named Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho Gaúcho as his childhood idols. Photos by Clive Rose/Getty, @GhanBlackstars/X and Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew reveals his childhood idols

The Leicester City forward revealed that as a child, he idolised Brazilian magician Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the time, both were among the most revered names in global football, shaping his dreams of pursuing a professional career.

However, his influences evolved over time, particularly after joining Olympique Marseille's academy, where he was deployed as a No. 9.

This tactical shift saw him gravitate towards strikers who dominated the centre-forward role, namely Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, and former Arsenal frontman Emmanuel Adebayor.

"Growing up, I wanted to be like Ronaldinho, then later [Cristiano] Ronaldo when he was coming up at Manchester United," he revealed in an interview with Joy Sports.

"When I started playing in the academy as a striker, I looked up to the likes of Drogba, Eto'o, and Adebayor as well. But I don’t have one that I am stuck with because there are so many that I can’t choose."

Despite his admiration for these players, Ayew maintains a fluid perspective on role models, adapting his inspirations to different stages of his career.

Jordan Ayew's commanding presence in Ghana's World Cup Qualifiers

Ayew’s recent performances for Ghana have reinforced his importance to the national team.

He played a starring role in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, delivering a blend of goals, assists, and leadership.

In the emphatic 5-0 triumph over Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium, he found the net from the penalty spot and set up Ernest Nuamah for another goal.

Against Madagascar, he turned provider, orchestrating all three goals in a commanding 3-0 victory, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

His precision and creativity in the final third were key to Ghana tightening their grip atop Group I.

Beyond his goal contributions, Ayew’s influence extends to the psychological aspect of the squad, helping the Black Stars rebuild confidence after the disappointment of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

His tally of five goals places him just behind Mohamed Salah in the qualification scoring charts.

Focus shifts to club football

With international duty wrapped up, Ayew now returns to club football, aiming to help Leicester City end a worrying seven-game losing streak in the Premier League against Manchester City.

Jordan Ayew will hope to help Leicester City's seven-game losing streak when the Foxes face Manchester City in the Premier League on April 2, 2025. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

His next challenge comes in a crucial fixture where the Foxes seek to turn their fortunes around and climb out of the relegation zone.

Ayew's thoughtful gesture to Muslim orphanages

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew extended a generous gesture to Muslim orphanages in Liberia during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Black Stars captain made significant donations through his foundation following his stellar performances with the national team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh