Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about her children which include a young girl she fostered

The beloved celebrity said in a recent interview that she took the young girl in when she was only a year old

Her account of how she manages her life and career while mothering six children impressed many fans

Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown has given fans an exclusive insight into her life as a mother of six children.

Nana Ama McBrown talks more about her adopted child, Adepa. Photo source: Instagram/IamNanaAmaMcBrown

Source: Facebook

Nana Ama McBrown who is married to Maxwell Mensah has only a single biological child, Baby Maxin whom she gave birth to in 2019 after many years of struggling with fertility issues.

However, the media personality has mothered her husband's kids since they were toddlers in addition to two others from a relative.

She shared her motherhood journey in a recent interview, throwing more light on a young girl whom she fostered after the latter lost her mother.

According to McBrown, she took in the little girl when she was only a year old.

Despite being her foster parent, Nana Ama Mcbrown emphasised that she did not want the young girl growing up confused about her parents. She said,

"I told the father that anytime she is grown and wants to come back to him, she could go. Her father also comes by once every two months."

That notwithstanding, raising six children has not been easy for the Onua Showtime host who is bent on retiring at 50 but the media personality makes it look cool and takes all chances in flaunting her motherhood.

Video of McBrown and her two kids shopping

Nana Ama McBrown is currently signed to over ten brands as an ambassador and is considered one of the highest-rated case studies for brands and celebrity partnerships.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Am McBrown said her strict parenting has significantly helped her raise her children.

"Before Maxin came my children will always say "Mum is coming o" when they're doing something wrong."

Video of Nana Ama McBrown talking more about her kids and life as a mother is below.

Nana Ama McBrown's motherhood experience stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to

