A video of a young Ghanaian man in Dubai talking about his work as a dishwasher has gone viral

The man who recorded himself busily washing dishes said he was not ashamed of what he does for a living

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the inspiring story of the young man

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man has become a source of motivation to many people after he took to social media to open up about his hustle in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This comes after he posted a video on TikTok showing him busily working as a dishwasher.

A Ghanaian man working abroad speaks about his job as a dishwasher in a trending video Photo credit:@tyga_franko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young man disclosed that he had been a dishwasher for eight years in the Gulf country and has no regrets about what he does for a living.

Rather, he stated that he feels motivated anytime he goes to work, knowing that his earnings help him support his family, especially his mother.

The dishwasher also added that he was not perturbed by people who look down on him because of the kind of work he does for a living.

A Ghanaian man abroad opens up about his job as a dishwasher after Richard Armah Quaye said he used to wash 5,000 plates a day. Photo credit: @Richard Armah Quaye/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Humble beginning of Richard Quaye

The adorable video emerged at a time when Ghanaian business mogul Richard Quaye in a bid to inspire Ghanaians opened up on his humble beginnings in the UK where he recounted his time as a dishwasher.

Richard Quaye in an interview told the CEO of EIB Network CEO, Bola Ray that as a dishwasher he could wash about 5,000 dishes while on duty.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Reactions to the dishwasher's hustle

Social media users who took to the comments of the video shared varied opinions over the move by the dishwasher to use his lived experience to inspire others.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"He would soon organise a lavish birthday party when he turns 40"

KWADWO ADDAE JUNE 4TH stated:

"No one is doing it for fada. U see why Father’s Day isn’t celebrated well."

KOBBY'S DIARY commented:

"Awurade nhyira wo bro Moore vhim bigman."

banascogh113 replied:

"Keep on doing it because it's better than working in Ghana as a bank manager or other office work."

Blessed replied:

"I watched this guy and in less than 2 months I relocated to Dubai. God is great."

Birthday Wealth commented:

"Try washing 5,000 you go buy a Jet and a Bugatti so u can celebrate your birthday party okay."

Akonfena wrote:

"I love u man, This is the positive vibes I want to hear. Not those who go to Dubai complain and never tell us their salary. bro keep up."

Dishwasher in Germany opens up on his salary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in Germany also opened up about his job as a dishwasher.

Kofi Asiedu told Zionfelix in an interview that he makes GH₵23,000 cedis a month from his job in Germany.

He appealed to relatives back home not to squander money sent to them for specific projects adding that his work was very stressful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh