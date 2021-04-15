- @naa_mayaa, a beautiful lady on Twitter has revealed she fulfilled her childhood dream that was portrayed in a play she starred in several years ago

- In the drama, Naa acted as a nurse and now she is a nurse in real life as confirmed by a photo she shared of herself in the uniform

- YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most captivating comments on the post that has gone viral

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has joined the 'how it started vs how it's going' trend on Twitter with an amazing post that has gotten thousands of people flabbergasted.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her personal handle @naa_mayaa, the lady shared a childhood photo of herself acting in a play as a nurse back in the day.

In another picture attached, she was seen dressed in her nursing uniform which indicates that she fulfilled that role she played in the drama when she was only a small girl.

See the post below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most powerful reactions from social media users regarding the update.

See them below:

@koo_kissi poured out his heart saying:

Damn you really glowed up...but I'm more interested in how the hairline of the boy lying down is going...Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat

@forson999 also mentioned that:

You started well and ended as a nurse assistant

@EbenezerAduAgy4 congratulated the young nurse saying:

Well done Thumbs up, keep it up and don't be like the others

@Pope_Cee also mentioned that:

Awww so beautiful... dream come true

Girl who acted as a nurse in a childhood play fulfills the dream in real life after several years Credit: @naa_mayaa

Source: Twitter

In another captivating report shared by YEN.com.gh, a beautiful Ghanaian girl named Chogtaa who works as a model has marked her fifth birthday in absolutely stunning photos that were shared on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook handle of Afi Antonio Foundation, the organization used the opportunity to express gratitude to everyone who has ever extended a helping hand to Chogtaa.

Chogtaa lives with the Waardenburg Syndrome which comes with coloured eyes and the inability to hear in both ears.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana

Source: Yen