Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has taken many by surprise after announcing the end of his journey as a content creator and blogger.

He made this disclosure in a tweet on Sunday, April 20, 2025, to his followers on various social media platforms.

Ameyaw Debrah announces his retirement as a blogger, ventures into the medical field. Photo credit: @AmeyawDebrah/X

"After much reflection, I’ve decided to use this Easter—a season of renewal and rebirth—to share a personal transition. I’m officially retiring from blogging and content creation. It’s been an incredible journey, filled with stories, laughter, growth, and unforgettable connections. But now, it’s time for a new chapter."

The celebrated media personality said he would now be forging a path in the medical field working as a surgeon with a speciality in rhinoplasty.

Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure performed to either improve the appearance of the nose or to correct functional issues.

"I’m shifting my focus to another passion that has long lived in my heart—rhinoplasty. Yes, it may seem like an unexpected turn, but life has a beautiful way of guiding us to where we truly belong."

He expressed appreciation to anyone who had supported him on his journey in content creation since he began.

"To everyone who has supported my creative journey, thank you. Your love, your clicks, your shares—they’ve meant the world to me. @ameyawtv will now be your go-to home for all things entertainment, and I’m excited to see the magic the team will continue to create. Cheers to a great run, and to bold new beginnings. Happy Easter!"

The post came with a photo of Ameyaw Debrah in surgical scrubs with a mask, standing in an operating room.

Ghanaians who reacted to the post were wondering when he went to medical school. Others also congratulated him.

