Jordan Naamuney, one of C Confion's trusted pals has opened up about the impact of the latter's death on his acting passion

Jordan who cut his teeth as part of Dr Likee's team said it has been a struggle making time for set appointments after C Confion's death

A video of the actor talking about the aftermath of C Confion's has refueled conversations about the actor's sad demise

Months after C Confion's funeral in Kumasi, one of his loyal friends, Jordan Naamuney is considering giving up on acting.

The late C Confion's best friend Jordan says he is losing passion for acting. Photo source: C_Confion, PoleenoMultimedia, Naamuneygh

Bright Owusu popularly known as C Confion succumbed to a long-existing health battle on December 20 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He was one of several young talents alongside others like Kyekyeku and Opoku Bilson rising under the umbrella of Dr Likee.

The actor's death sent shockwaves across the Kumawood community. Jordan, C Confion's best friend has still yet to get over it fully.

Jordan, was singled out by many of C Confion's peers as a loyal pal who stuck with the actor all through his trying times.

C Confion's girlfriend Sandra has credited him several times for his help when the young actor was battling his undisclosed sickness.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jordan recounted how difficult it has been for him accepting roles after C Confion's death.

Talking to Poleeno Multimedia, he established that losing C Confion has drawn out his passion to be on the screen.

"Anytime I go on set, memories of him keep rushing through my head. It's not easy. People have been calling but I want to psyche myself up some more. I have now started to feel okay after his death. I was going through a lot."

Ghanaians react to the aftermath of C Confion's demise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanains after Jordan shared his experience after the death of his best friend, C Confion.

paa nyarko yaw Solomon said:

"Oh bra Jordan we are waiting for your videos because this year i didn't see your videos please just try for me because I just miss you and i like you."

khobby wealth wote:

"Buh Jordan be very selfless person .....he's very calm and cool ....good friend."

Odomena foundation shared:

"Jordan. make c proud by working hard."

SHADRACH WILLS🕊 shared:

"I'm passing through the same pain as he is because i also lost lover since 9th June, 2024 and i still the pains that cannot relief💔🕊."

Kumawood stars attend C Confion's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of Kumawood stars and technicians had stormed Buokrom for. C Confion's funeral

Dr Likee arrived at the funeral grounds with an entourage comprising Wayoosi, Kyekyeku, and Sobolo, who often worked with the late actor.

Several other actors, including Yaw Dabo, Kwaku Manu, Apostle John Prah, Vivian Jill and director Samuel Nyamekye, founder of Miracle Films, were all spotted in the VIP section.

