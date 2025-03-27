UEFA Officially Opens Investigation on 4 Key Real Madrid Players
- UEFA has launched an investigation into the post-match celebrations of three Real Madrid players in Atletico Madrid win
- The match ended 1-0 in favor of Atletico Madrid, leveling the aggregate score at 2-2, but Real Madrid won the PSO
- The formal UEFA investigation on the Real Madrid stars comes 12 days before the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA clash
UEFA has launched an official investigation into the celebrations of Real Madrid players following their side's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and this is according to the Mirror.co.uk.
Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Ceballos, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior are the players in question. The incident occurred after Real Madrid’s hard-fought 1-0 defeat in the second leg of the tie at Atletico’s Air Metropolitano Stadium, a result that followed a 2-1 win for the Spanish giants in the first leg. The aggregate score ended 2-2, with Real Madrid emerging victorious after a 4-2 win in the subsequent penalty shootout.
However, it is the celebrations that followed the match that have caught UEFA’s attention, leading to an ongoing investigation, with YEN.com.gh earlier previewing the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid first leg game.
Dramatic match and penalty shootout
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's encounter was one of the most intense and dramatic matches in the UEFA Champions League this season. With Atletico leading 1-0 on the night and leveling the aggregate score, the match was pushed into extra time. Both teams fought fiercely, but neither could find the decisive goal, sending the game to penalties.
In the penalty shootout, Real Madrid maintained their composure, converting four penalties, while Atletico missed two. The final penalty shootout score of 4-2 sent the Madrid giants into the last eight of Europe’s premier club competition. It was a nail-biting end to a fiercely contested tie that saw the city rivals fight tooth and nail, showcasing the high stakes of the competition.
Controversial celebrations
Following the final whistle and Real Madrid’s progression to the semifinals, the celebrations from certain players quickly became a focal point. Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Ceballos, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior were seen celebrating exuberantly in front of the Atletico Madrid supporters. Their celebrations included making provocative gestures and expressions that many deemed disrespectful toward the opposition and their supporters.
Rüdiger, known for his fiery and emotional personality, was particularly animated during the celebration. Ceballos, who has been instrumental in Real Madrid's midfield, seemed to direct some of his celebrations towards Atletico’s supporters. Mbappé was also caught up in the excitement of the moment, and Vinícius Júnior's exuberant celebrations further escalated tensions on the pitch.
The nature of their celebrations, especially considering the rivalry between the two Madrid clubs, quickly drew the ire of both Atletico Madrid who complained to UEFA.
UEFA’s response and investigation
Given the sensitive nature of the rivalry between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, UEFA has taken swift action, opening an investigation into the conduct of the players involved in the post-match celebrations, weeks ahead of the Arsenal vs Real Madrid quarter-final clash on April 8.
The governing body of European football has guidelines that govern players’ conduct, both on and off the field. UEFA is particularly focused on ensuring that any celebrations that are deemed to be provocative or disrespectful do not escalate into violence or disrupt the spirit of the game.
The investigation will likely examine whether the players’ actions violated any disciplinary codes or if their celebrations crossed the line into inappropriate behavior. UEFA is known for taking such matters seriously, particularly when it involves the safety and respect of both players and fans in high-stakes matches.
Top 5 Mbappe UEFA CL moments
YEN.com.gh earlier reported the top five most wonderful times Kylian Mbappe dominated opponents in the Champions League.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh