UEFA has launched an investigation into the post-match celebrations of three Real Madrid players in Atletico Madrid win

The match ended 1-0 in favor of Atletico Madrid, leveling the aggregate score at 2-2, but Real Madrid won the PSO

The formal UEFA investigation on the Real Madrid stars comes 12 days before the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA clash

UEFA has launched an official investigation into the celebrations of Real Madrid players following their side's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and this is according to the Mirror.co.uk.

Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Ceballos, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior are the players in question. The incident occurred after Real Madrid’s hard-fought 1-0 defeat in the second leg of the tie at Atletico’s Air Metropolitano Stadium, a result that followed a 2-1 win for the Spanish giants in the first leg. The aggregate score ended 2-2, with Real Madrid emerging victorious after a 4-2 win in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Antonio Ruediger of Real Madrid joined by Kylain Mbappe and co to celebrate after eliminatiing Atletico Madrid 4-2 on PSO on March 12, 2025 at Metropolitano Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

However, it is the celebrations that followed the match that have caught UEFA’s attention, leading to an ongoing investigation, with YEN.com.gh earlier previewing the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid first leg game.

Dramatic match and penalty shootout

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's encounter was one of the most intense and dramatic matches in the UEFA Champions League this season. With Atletico leading 1-0 on the night and leveling the aggregate score, the match was pushed into extra time. Both teams fought fiercely, but neither could find the decisive goal, sending the game to penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Real Madrid maintained their composure, converting four penalties, while Atletico missed two. The final penalty shootout score of 4-2 sent the Madrid giants into the last eight of Europe’s premier club competition. It was a nail-biting end to a fiercely contested tie that saw the city rivals fight tooth and nail, showcasing the high stakes of the competition.

Controversial celebrations

Following the final whistle and Real Madrid’s progression to the semifinals, the celebrations from certain players quickly became a focal point. Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Ceballos, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior were seen celebrating exuberantly in front of the Atletico Madrid supporters. Their celebrations included making provocative gestures and expressions that many deemed disrespectful toward the opposition and their supporters.

Rüdiger, known for his fiery and emotional personality, was particularly animated during the celebration. Ceballos, who has been instrumental in Real Madrid's midfield, seemed to direct some of his celebrations towards Atletico’s supporters. Mbappé was also caught up in the excitement of the moment, and Vinícius Júnior's exuberant celebrations further escalated tensions on the pitch.

The nature of their celebrations, especially considering the rivalry between the two Madrid clubs, quickly drew the ire of both Atletico Madrid who complained to UEFA.

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid reacts after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 game vs Atletico Madrid on March 12, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

UEFA’s response and investigation

Given the sensitive nature of the rivalry between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, UEFA has taken swift action, opening an investigation into the conduct of the players involved in the post-match celebrations, weeks ahead of the Arsenal vs Real Madrid quarter-final clash on April 8.

The governing body of European football has guidelines that govern players’ conduct, both on and off the field. UEFA is particularly focused on ensuring that any celebrations that are deemed to be provocative or disrespectful do not escalate into violence or disrupt the spirit of the game.

The investigation will likely examine whether the players’ actions violated any disciplinary codes or if their celebrations crossed the line into inappropriate behavior. UEFA is known for taking such matters seriously, particularly when it involves the safety and respect of both players and fans in high-stakes matches.

