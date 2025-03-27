Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, are set to welcome their third child

Nwoko, who shared the news while marking their sixth wedding anniversary on March 27, 2025, refuted allegations about their marriage

The announcement, delivered through an emotional poem on Instagram, sparked massive reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, are expecting their third child together.

Ned Nwoko shared the exciting news on social media as he celebrated their wedding anniversary online.

Thursday, March 27, 2025, marked the sixth anniversary of their marriage, and he took to Instagram to drop a poem eulogising his wife.

In the lengthy, emotionally charged social media declaration, Nwoko directly confronted rumors about their marriage, emphatically denying claims of infidelity and specifically responding to speculation involving actress Chika Ike.

The senator's anniversary post took the form of a poem that dramatically announced the pregnancy while simultaneously defending his relationship with Daniels.

“And Here's the Cherry on Top...Just when they thought they had their say, Baby number three is on the way! A new heartbeat, a love so grand, Another blessing in my hand.

"Let them talk, let them guess, While we live, while we bless. For at the end, when curtains close, It's us, my love, that victory knows. Because love, true love, does not sway, It roars, it reigns, come what may," the last part of the poem read.

The post comes as the couple marks six years of marriage, with Nwoko emphasizing their continued commitment and dismissing suggestions of marital discord.

Ned Nwoko also made a pointed statement about his marital preferences, noting his inclination towards women who were "not divorcees and untouched by men" - a comment that has already sparked discussion on social media.

The pregnancy announcement follows the couple's previous two children and continues to capture significant public attention in Nigeria's entertainment and political circles.

See Ned Nwoko's post below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' 3rd pregnancy

Social media erupted with diverse reactions following billionaire politician Ned Nwoko's emotional Instagram post announcing his wife Regina Daniels' third pregnancy and addressing relationship rumors. A substantial portion of Nigerian social media users expressed skepticism about the poem's authorship, questioning whether Nwoko composed the elaborate verses himself. Many suggested the text might have been ghostwritten or professionally crafted.

Meeta_erica said:

“So who is the non-virg*n and divorcee? That ridiculous to say about a lady who didn’t say a word aside from people speculating that you married her. Why degrade her? Shameless old man.”

Linda_onyi said:

“Who believed that they had separated? Maybe gullible people sha.”

Ogensimah said:

“This marriage has given Ned sleepless nights. Pa is always on the internet explaining and proving to us that Regina truly loves him. Who says the internet has no power? A sixty-year-old man. 😆😆 Does he even have time to attend to the issues of the people who elected him?”

Kingkelcy said:

“So a 60+ wrote this? I see Regina in all this grammar.”

Cupcakee09 wrote:

“I think say I sabi write love poems. This is one of the best I’ve ever read. I love, I love. I’m going to work more on my love poem.’ I’m more focused on the poem; nothing concerns me with the parties and what happens when the curtains close. Oh, I love the poem ❤️.”

Stallionkitchen said:

“This man must be a great writer in his young’s ooo😂.”

Itz_davis001 said:

“Marrying little girls is this old man's flex. Girl is old enough to be his granddaughter. Shameless man.”

Regina Daniels marks International Women's Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that talented Nigerian actress Regina Daniels celebrated International Women’s Day with a heartfelt message for women.

She posted beautiful photos of herself dressed in an elegant all-white traditional attire, proudly embracing her cultural heritage on March 8, 2025.

Regina Daniels' beauty captivated many social media users, who flooded the comment section with compliments amid the issues in her life.

