How many ex-NBA players are Jehovah’s witnesses: A comprehensive list

How many ex-NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses?

Ex-NBA players Danny Granger, Darren Collison, and Dewayne Dedmon. Photo: Rocky Widner, Ron Hoskins, Issac Baldizon (modified by author)

Some National Basketball Association (NBA) participants have been members of the Jehovah's Witness denomination throughout the association's history. Several Jehovah's Witness NBA players have, however, left the league to concentrate on their health while adhering to the sect. So, who are they?

There have been three ex-NBA players that are Jehovah's Witnesses. The world's most recognised basketball league includes players of all ethnicities, gender identities, and religions. Among them are those practising Jehovah's Witnesses.

1. Danny Granger

Danny Granger looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Ron Hoskins

Danny Granger was a great small forward who played in the NBA from 2005 until 2015. He spent most of his professional life with the Indiana Pacers and earned the distinction of All-Star in 2009.

In addition to his accomplishments on the court, Granger was well-known for his philanthropic efforts in Haiti and his advocacy for mental health awareness. He was raised in a Jehovah's Witness household and spent his early years with them at Kingdom Halls. Danny Granger's Jehovah's Witness faith allegedly helped him handle the responsibilities of an elite athlete.

2. Darren Collison

Darren Collison looks on during the game against the Agua Caliente Clippers at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California. Photo: Adam Pantozzi

Darren Collison was a professional point guard for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA from 2009 to 2019. Collison declared his decision to step down from the NBA in 2019 at 31, pointing to religious reasons.

In a conversation with Marc J. Spears, he stressed the importance of his faith to him and stated that he wanted to focus on his family and charity endeavours. He was raised in a family of Jehovah's Witnesses.

3. Dewayne Dedmon

Dewayne Dedmon warms up before a game against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Dewayne Dedmon has played for several NBA clubs, notably the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks. Due to religious limitations imposed by his mum, he began playing high school basketball in his senior year.

His mother, a Jehovah's Witness, was against him participating in sports. Dedmon claims that his religion helped him overcome his problems at the start of his basketball career.

How many ex-NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses comedians?

Three ex-NBA players, Danny Granger, Darren Collison and Dewayne Dedmon, are Jehovah's Witnesses, and neither is a comedian.

Who is ex-NBA player Jehovah's Witness cousin Keith?

Many basketball fans have made fun of Danny Granger and Keith. In actuality, no one knows whether the cousin link exists at all. It's vital to understand that it was a joke prepared by a stand-up comedian. According to her;

I recently heard from a man I used to hook up with in the NBA, and I expected him to call to tell me about the glory days, the holy days, but instead, he called to tell me that he's now a Jehovah's Witness and that I should repent, and then he said, Britney, this is life-changing stuff.

And I asked, "Was that the threesome we had with your cousin Keith?" My husband Chris Rutkowski said, "Babe, have you ever Googled how many ex-NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses?" after I wrote that joke. He says, "There are two."

How many ex-NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses? There are three ex-NBA players, Danny Granger, Darren Collison, and Dewayne Dedmon, who are Jehovah's Witnesses. Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian sect that was founded in the 1870s. It has many congregations, and many of them are world-renowned athletes.

