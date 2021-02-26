Some Ghanaian celebrities have been blessed with children, so beautiful and Ghanaians love them.

Some of these celebrities have often flaunted their children on social media and they are so adorable.

It is clear that given the status of their parents, these children enjoy the wealth, fame, and overall, luxuries life their parents enjoy.

YEN.com.gh brings you the daughters of 10 of the celebrities in the persons of Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Sarkodie, Tracy Boakye, Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Medikal, Nana Akua Addo, and Kafui Danku.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan, Baby Lorde, Nana Ama McBrown, and Shatta Wale.

1. Baby Maxin: Baby Maxin is the daughter of popular actress Nana Ama McBrown. Maxin recently celebrated her second birthday on February 21, 2020.

She is very loved on social media because of the affable nature of her mother, and also because of her own intelligence. Maxin recently made the news when she went shopping with her mother and chose her own colour of an item while ignoring her mother’s option.

2. Nhyira: Nhyira, also called Cherissa Armah, is Shatta Wale’s first child and daughter. She celebrated her 10th birthday in July last year. The musician held a big birthday party for the daughter, with Majesty, his one son in attendance, as well as Shatta Capo.

Nhyira.

3. Titi: Titi, known also as Adalyn Owusu Addo, is the adorable daughter of rapper Sarkodie. Titi has often stunned Ghanaians with her rapping skills. She was recently in the news rapping one of her father’s songs much to the admiration of fans.

Sarkodie and Titi.

4. Baby Lorde: Baby Lorde is the cute half-caste daughter of actress Kafui Danku. The beautiful jewel was in the news recently as a new photo published by YEN.com.gh show how tall and gorgeous Baby Lorde has grown.

5. Jidula: Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, whom he named after his mother, Catherine Satekla, is so adorable. At just three years, Jidula has proven with her social media activities that she is smart, intelligent, and fun-loving.

In one of such reports, she was seen fearlessly swimming in a pool with the help of her teacher. Jidula was also in the news singing her father’s Sobolo song.

6. Ohemaa: Ohemaa is the only known daughter of Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan. She has two brothers who are also skilled footballers like their father.

Ohemaa in the company of her mother and brothers.

7. Island Frimpong: Medikal and Fella Makafui’s daughter, Island Frimpong, is also growing big and taller by the day. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, we published a video showing how tall she has grown.

In another report, we published photos showing Island’s face making fans conclude that she looks like her father.

A collage of Island Frimpong and parents.

8. Nana Akua Nhyira: Nana Akua is the daughter of Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye. The actress often flaunts her daughter on social media and she has been widely admired by Ghanaians. The father of Nana Akua remains unknown as Tracey Boakye prefers to keep that strictly a private affair.

9. Diamond Ohemaa Dokua: Diamond is the daughter of actress and stylist Nana Akua Addo. She has grown so tall and beautiful as seen in photos published earlier by YEN.com.gh. Diamond was also in the news recently when she got a juicy ambassadorial deal in Nigeria.

10. Sante Nsiah-Appau: Sante is the daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame. She is the face of a popular children's hair brand.

Mothers of celebrities

YEN.com.gh also published photos of the mothers of some celebrities such as Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari, Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Sarfo, Fella Makafui, Elikem Kumordzie, Berla Mundi, Efia Odo, Yvonne Okoro, and Shatta Wale.

These celebrities have mostly flaunted their mothers on social media either on their birthday or just when they feel like showing them off to the world.

Our celebrities are indeed blessed with beautiful mothers who are supportive of their careers as actresses, designers, television presenters, and more.

