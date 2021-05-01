Couple Who Supported Each Other Through Hard Times Share Grass-To-Grace Photos

A gentleman on Twitter named Unarine is causing a great stir after sharing photos of himself and his lover, showing their rise from grass to grace

He captioned the post "there is light at the end of the tune" which suggests they had been through some hard times together before getting married

The post has now gone viral with thousands of reactions

A beautiful couple are warming many hearts on Twitter after sharing pictures of themselves transitioning from the state of grass to the state of grace.

The man name Unarine with the Twitter handle @phalanndwa6 made the photos public including one that showed their hard past and another that portrays their bright present.

Unarine captioned the photos, "light at the end of the tunnel", which further confirmed that they had been through some trying moments before getting married.

See the pictures below:

Thousands of people have been reacting to the post.

See some of them below:

Chijioke Emmanuel with the handle @4kingemmy wished and prayed for a similar blessing:

I pray my journey to end in the same faith , i love her so much and i pray she endure the process.

Victor whose handle is @Echezworld made a rather interesting observation:

How women transform from being darker in there youth/old pictures to being fair and white baffles me

SERiKi O.G with the handle @OGCarterTheVibe admitted that the love story has gone through different phases:

From BlackBerry to iPhone 12, this Love has been through different dimensions and pixels. Congratulations to you and yours, may this love last forever. Amen

Couple who Supported each other Through Tough Times make it; Share how it Started vs How it's Going Photos

In other news, an amazing couple known by the handle @enoyong on TikTok have amazed many social media users after showing how they started hustling together and how far they have come.

The handsome young man and his beautiful girlfriend got married along the line and moved overseas, where they now live.

The 'then' photos showed the couple in public sprinters, local shops and old houses trying to make it together and the 'now' photos show them enjoying life to the fullest at some beautiful locations abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh