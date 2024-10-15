A video of Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare lambasting Ghanaian leaders over their failure to curb illegal mining has surfaced online

The pastor in a video compared Ghana to other countries which have gold and other resources in their water bodies and expressed concern over the destruction of Ghana's water bodies

Netizens who saw the video hailed Archbishop Agyinasare for adding his voice to the discourse and calling out the country's leaders

Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare has added his voice to the falls to end illegal mining in Ghana.

The renowned preacher in a video expressed profound displeasure over the practice of illegal mining popularly known as galamsey in the country and called out the leaders of the country for failing to tackle it.

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare is adding his voice to the fight against galamsey. Image source: Archbishop Agyin-Asare, Abeekuacquah

Source: Twitter

He noted in the viral video that, like Ghana, there are a lot of countries in the world that have huge deposits of minerals in their water bodies. However, the leadership of these countries has ensured that no one mines in them to preserve the water bodies.

He further noted that Ghanaians on the contrary have no ethics for our land; therefore, allow foreigners to mine and destroy our water bodies since some citizens and leaders of the country are also involved in galamsey.

Additionally, he mentioned that some countries like China and Malaysia will accuse Ghana of destroying the land with mercury, and take over the production of resources like cocoa, palm oil, etc., which are all produced on a large scale in Ghana.

This situation, he contended could lead Ghana to a state where it no longer exports these products.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Archbishop Agyinasare's video

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian preacher calling out the leadership of the country for failing to tackle galamsey were impressed. They took to the comment section of the video to hail the preacher.

@mostoriginal_7 wrote:

"Good work."

@Benjami59927869 wrote:

"HAALAND NIE."

Ghanaians hawk polluted water to protest galamsey

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaians who are unhappy about the ongoing illegal mining in some parts of the country hit the streets to protest.

In photos circulating online, the concerned citizens were captured hawking polluted water from galamsey activities to prospective buyers.

Netizens who saw the video hailed the group for taking the fight to another level.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh