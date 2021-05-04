- Kuami Eugene has lashed out at people criticising him because of 'Wele Sebe Kontomire' lyrics

- He says it is shallow to criticise him because of that particular lyrics

- The musician believes people are shy to admit they love the song because his numbers are growing

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Singer Kuami Eugene has taken a swipe at Ghanaians who criticise the lyrical content of his song Open Gate.'

A lot of people have mocked the Lynx Entertainment artiste over the line 'sebe wele kontomire' in the hit song.

Source: Kuami Eugene

Source: UGC

In a new interview, he slammed people who have said anything negative about the song and his ability to write good songs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"It is really, really a bit too shallow if you say 'wele sebe kontomire' is a bad word or it is not Grammy worthy. I don't understand because I am making numbers out there which means we are really listening to it," said Eugene during an interview on Hitz FM.

In other news, International movie streaming website Netflix, has reportedly removed a South-African production titled Slay from its platform after a complaint was made.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix.net, Netflix took down the movie after award-winning Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, raised copyright infringement claims.

The Shay On You singer earlier put up a video with the claim that she had just seen snippets of the Slay movie and realised that the makers of the music used her song All For You in it.

Wendy Shay said she was not aware that the moviemakers were using the song, neither was she informed about the decision.

She then went on to admonish the movie makers to do the right thing or meet her in court. In line with this complaint, Netflix has reportedly blocked access to the movie pending an amicable settlement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen