Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, is set to celebrate his 106th birthday with a special event in Accra today.

The revered Islamic cleric’s life is being honoured for promoting peaceful religious co-existence across faiths.

Prominent figures and loved ones are expected to attend the evening celebration at his official residence in New Fadama.

The National Chief Imam of the Republic of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has marked another milestone in his life.

The revered Islamic cleric is celebrating his 106th birthday on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

As part of the celebrations, a special event will be held at the forecourt of the Chief Imam's official residence at New Fadama in Accra at 7 PM.

Details of the event are not yet known; however, it is expected that close relatives, friends, and high-profile individuals will be in attendance to celebrate the renowned Islamic cleric.

Marking 106 years on earth, his life serves as a reminder of his remarkable contribution to peaceful religious co-existence among Muslims, Christians, and persons of other faiths.

A Facebook post by the Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana (ONCI) extended warm wishes to the cleric.

"As well-meaning Ghanaians and people from all walks of life send good birthday wishes to His Eminence the National Chief Imam and Grand Mufti of the Republic of Ghana, Sheikh Prof. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, we extend our heartfelt wishes and prayers for good health, more years with prosperity to the Spiritual Father of the Nation on his 106th birthday. May Allah help and guide you to achieve your desires and goals," the post read.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has been serving as the National Chief Imam since 1993. Photo credit: @Office of the National Chief Imam of Ghana - ONCI/Facebook.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu's Early Life

Sheikh Sharubutu was born on April 23, 1919, at Cow Lane in Accra to Nuhu Sharubutu and Hajja Ayishatu Abbass.

He started his education at home, where his father taught him during the day and his mother continued lessons at night.

After showing a passion for reading, his father sent him to Kumasi, where he studied Arabic grammar, Arabic literature, Islamic jurisprudence, and Hadiths under the guidance of Abdullah Dan Tano.

Upon completing his education, Sheikh Sharubutu became a teacher, imparting knowledge to young Muslims who aspired to become Islamic scholars and thinkers.

In 1974, he was appointed Deputy Regional Chief Imam of Ghana after a consultative meeting by tribal chiefs, Islamic scholars, and religious personalities.

Due to his unwavering commitment to the Islamic faith, Sheikh Sharubutu was later appointed National Chief Imam of Ghana in 1993, a position he has held for 32 years.

Ghanaian Muslims Congratulate Sheikh Sharubutu

YEN.com.gh compiled a few congratulatory messages to the National Chief Imam below:

@Ohene Djan said:

"Masha Allah, may Allah (SWT) continue to shower upon you bountiful blessings."

@Bright Maclean Kuatsikor also said:

"Happy birthday, Sheikh."

@Hajj Huzaifa commented:

"Long Live IMAM."

Mahama Celebrated Sharubutu on His 105th Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu reached the milestone age of 105 on April 23, 2024.

At the time, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, hailed the Chief Imam as a source of strength.

The Chief Imam also faced a personal loss when his second wife, Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, passed away.

