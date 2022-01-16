UK-Ghanaian entrepreneur and presenter Dentaa Amoateng MBE has marked her daughter's 10th birthday

She posed with her in a beautiful photo delivered on her Instagram account along with a sweet message

Princess Awiyah clocked a decade old today, January 16, and she ushered in the milestone with excitement

British-Ghanaian entrepreneur and presenter Dentaa Amoateng MBE has released a beautiful photo with her daughter Princess Awiyah to mark the girl's 10th birthday.

She posed with her ''princess'' in an Instagram photo, donning gorgeous outfits with matching colours.

Princess Awiyah, an entrepreneur herself with over three products in her name, ushered in the milestone today, January 16, 2022.

Source: Instagram

Celebrating Princess Awiyah

Dentaa Amoateng MBE shared the Instagram photo along with a heartwarming message as she recalled how she felt when she delivered her ''only princess''.

''My baby is 10 today! Welcome to the double digits my Awiyah, my sunshine. @princessawiyah. Ten years ago, you came into my life, and it was the most amazing feeling in the world, my only girl, the only princess.

''May your 10th birthday bless you with more happiness, an abundance of wisdom, and a heart of gold! Mama loves you so much,'' she said.

Celebrities, friends, fans, and loved ones of the due have shared compliments. YEN.com.gh compiled some below:

Actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown said:

''Happy Birthday Princess #BRIMM.''

Nanaadwoa.durowaa said:

''Happy birthday, princess ❤️❤️❤️.

Toteafrica commented:

''She’s so gorgeous.''

Meet the Ghanaian business girl who launched her hair brand at age 6

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that, at 8, Princess Awiyah born Awiyah Amoateng created a hair brand, shea butter, and black soap business, which she started in 2018.

As a successful business owner, Princess Awiyah is inspiring other young girls like herself with her story about how she became an entrepreneur.

With the help of her mother, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, a British Ghanaian entrepreneur, actress, TV presenter, singer, producer, and manager, she has three products in her name, including the hair brand, shea butter, and black soap business.

