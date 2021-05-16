Fan of Shatta Wale & fan of Stonebwoy get married; battle out their songs in video
- Mr and Mrs Asare, a Ghanaian couple who recently tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding turned out to be fans of the top two dancehall artists in Ghana
- The groom said he loved Shatta Wale's songs and the bride, Sedinam, indicated that Stonebwoy was her favourite
- The two of them were, therefore, made to go on a live battle which was recorded in a video that is fast going viral
A beautiful Ghanaian couple, Mr Asare with his wife, Mrs Sedinam Asare, is going viral on social media after battling out songs of the top Ghanaian dancehall artists, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
It turned out in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of CBTV that the groom was a fan of Shatta Wale and the woman, on the other hand, a fan of Shatta's archrival, Stonebwoy.
The emcee for their traditional wedding, therefore, gave the couple the floor to go head-on on each other with popular songs of both of the artists.
The crowd could be heard cheering the couple on resoundingly as they took turns to sing the songs.
Not long ago, Ghana's leading Dancehall musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were reunited in a rare video.
The two were reunited at the studio of Starr FM in Accra as they joined Bola Ray, the CEO of EIB Network, to celebrate his birthday. Bola Ray turned 44 years old on Monday, March 1, 2021.
As part of the celebrations, the veteran broadcaster hosted a show on Starr FM.
Source: YEN.com.gh