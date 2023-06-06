Mustapha Diyaol-Haqq is a 23-year-old who co-founded the Okuafo Foundation, which creates sustainable agriculture technologies for farmers

He was given $600,000 as a prize for winning the Zayed Sustainability competition in the United Arab Emirates

The school dropout beat other tech competitors from the United States of America and Germany to become the winner

A 23-year-old Ghanaian, Mustapha Diyaol-Haqq, received $600,000 from the Zayed Sustainability Prize in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after he emerged as a winner of the award in 2020.

The school dropout beat other contestants from across the world to win the prize, which aims to reward SMEs, high schools and NGOs that offer innovative sustainable solutions.

He built an agricultural app for farmers that can detect disease in crops at an early stage.

Mustapha's Okuafo Foundation develops sustainable agriculture technologies for farmers Photo Credit: Zayed Sustainability Prize and Okuafo Foundation

Mustapha Diyaol-Haqq is also a co-founder of the Okuafo Foundation, an organization that develops sustainable agriculture technologies for farmers.

They have created an app called the Okuafo AI App, which allows rural farmers without internet access to detect diseases in crops at an early stage.

The app uses numbers and colours to send signals to the farmers, making it easy for the users to understand and act.

This will also let farmers spend less or no money on pesticides, bringing in more yields. According to the Zayed Sustainability Prize website, about 30,000 farmers who use the app have increased their crop yields and reduced losses by 50 percent.

Some farmers who have benefitted from the app are in Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, and Burkina Faso.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is open to small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and non-profits. The money given to the winner will be used to develop the pitched solution.

Meanwhile, Mustapha has reportedly developed a pregnancy app for predicting preeclampsia. He built this app because his mom suffered complications during childbirth and could not get help.

Mustapha is not the only Ghanaian developing apps in Ghana. Nana Ghartey, developed Abena AI, the first African hands-free offline voice assistant, a feat that took him six years to accomplish.

