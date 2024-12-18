A video of students of the University of Education, Winneba celebrating their academic success has emerged online

In the video, the final year students sang NDC's campaign songs in celebration of their achievement at the UEW

The video, which went viral online, attracted reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media who shared their views

The University of Education, Winneba's (UEW) graduation ceremony was turned into a party to celebrate the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC's) victory in the recently concluded elections.

Final-year students of the UEW, clad in their colourful graduation attires, jammed to one of the NDC's numerous campaign songs.

Final year students at UEW turn graduation ceremony into an NDC victory party. Photo credit: @John Dramani Mahama & University of Education, Winneba/Facebook.

A video circulating on social media showed the graduates shouting "Ɛyɛ zu, ɛyɛ za," a popular slogan of the NDC.

The entire auditorium erupted into cheers as the graduates celebrated their academic success and former president Mahama's victory.

During the graduation ceremony, the fresh graduates were honoured with various qualifications after completing four years of tertiary education, where they pursued different programmes.

Netizens react to the UEW graduation ceremony

The video of the UEW graduation ceremony went viral, attracting a wave of reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@user3163371563796lizzy said:

"Congratulations guys."

@Bigmozey also said:

"The whole country was against NPP in this election aswear."

@1LBFoster commented:

"I swear it's like Ghana gained independence."

@Shasha also commented:

"I am now convinced that it was Ghana against NPP."

@Banks30 wrote:

"They are wearing blue yet singing the songs of the greens, that is how the lord will raise you if your heart is clean."

@kormi also wrote:

"Now independence has come ampa. may every single person here find a job in Jesus' name."

Mahama makes a bold return to power

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that former president John Dramani Mahama won the Saturday, December 7, 2024, presidential election.

The former president, who contested the election on an NDC ticket, defeated outgoing Vice President and candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mahamudu Bawumia with over 1.5 million votes.

Mr Mahama's reelection gave Ghana its first female vice president, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

