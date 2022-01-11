A beautiful Ghanaian lady called Kayi and her foreign husband, Nico C.M. van Staalduinen are making 29 years in marriage

The iconic man who works as a Consulate General for The Republic of Bulgaria to Ghana shared a throwback photo from their wedding

According to the respected icon, the two decided to mark the anniversary with local Ghanaian delicacies

Nico C.M. van Staalduinen, the honorary consul at the Consulate General for The Republic of Bulgaria to The Republic of Ghana and his Ghanaian wife have marked 29 years of blissful marriage.

In a post on his personal LinkedIn handle, the foreigner who calls himself a concerned Ghanaian shared a throwback photo of when he tied the knot with Kayi 29 years ago.

In another post, he indicated that the beautiful anniversary was being marked with famous Ghanaian delicacies along with a picture to prove.

Nico C.M. van Staalduinen and his Ghanaian wife Kayi Photo credit: Nico C.M. van Staalduinen via LinkedIn

What Ghanaians have been saying

Social media users, particularly those from Ghana, have been sharing heartwarming thoughts in the comment section of the respected icon's posts.

Many of them appeared to have been greatly inspired by the beautiful love story.

Below were some of the interesting comments selected by YEN.com.gh.

Jonathan o. imoh, the CEO at Lilybbryan ventures/Clothesline Drycleaners and Laundry services commented:

A black white man. Nice one. Happy Anniversary guys. Wishing you many more blissful years together.

Joshua Labadah, a Laboratory Technologist/Research Assistant indicated:

Akpeteshie paa de3, ad3n ? Congratulations on marriage. May God bless you both with more prosperity, happiness, peace and long life together. It's inspiring.

Mawuli Fui Kwadzovia, APR, a Communications Specialist and Founder of The Communication Masterclass said:

Your love for Ghana is super. Happy Anniversary to you and your beautiful wife.

