Jotta Sarfo, a talented young man is gaining massive attention on social media following his gospel ministration that was recorded at Makola in Accra

The gentleman was recording while he was singing the famous Mercy Chinwo's Chinedum song

His voice is compared to that of Celine Dion and many bypassers were seen in the video giving out bountifully to support his ministry

A young man known on Facebook as Jotta Sarfo Sings is currently going viral after a video of him ministering Nigerian gospel star Mercy Chinwo's Chinedum.

In the footage that was shared on the Facebook page of Ghana Gospel songs, Jotta was seen on the street passionately singing the song that undoubtedly touched many lives.

It is rare to see bypassers giving bountifully to street preachers but on this particular occasion, the listeners did not stop trouping in to support the lad's ministry with their substance.

Jotta Sarfo, a young man in Ghana singing like Celine Dion Photo credit: Jotta Sarfo Sings/Facebook, Ghana Gospel Songs/Facebook

Source: Facebook

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

Below were some of the exciting comments shared by Ghanaians.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Aninor Suzy celebrated Sarfo with a reminder:

More vim but remember one thing Jesus is the way the truth and the light. God bless you.

Bernice Naa Ashorkor Quaye recounted meeting the young man:

Heard him singing at makola today, I was Soo touched. God bless you

Rosée Esther Attila said a prayer for the talented young man:

May our Lord Jesus Christ, strengthen you, empower you for his glorious work in Jesus name Amen. More vision and no interruption from the ennemis in the church. Stay loyal to God almighty without any search of big things. The more you follow him in truth, it comes gradually. Be bless fellow child of God. Ammmeeennn.

Kwaku Agya also added:

May d good God bless u. All u need now is a destiny helper n is my prayer d Lord intervene in Jesus name. It is well n shall be well. Is dere anytin 2 hard 4 our God

See the video below

Youngsters go viral after remaking Sarkodie's song

In an equally powerful story, a group of young talented Ghanaian children has created a heartwarming music video of famous Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's hit song "I'll be there".

The video that has gathered numerous reactions after it was shared on Pulse Ghana, saw the children sit in a small classroom as they delivered the masterpiece that appears to have been well-rehearsed.

More about the sterling performance

The performance comprised a beautiful song 'ministration' by the backup singers which was stunningly followed by the different rap verses in the music from two young boys in front.

Source: Yen