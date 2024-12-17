A video of a Ghanaian man dancing following the NDC's victory in the just-ended elections has surfaced on social media

In the viral TikTok video, he noted that his siblings and friends in Ghana will no longer ask him for money

Netizens who saw the video were amused and expressed varied opinions in the comments section

A Ghanaian man living abroad could not contain his joy following John Dramani Mahama's victory in the just-ended elections.

In a video, he danced excitedly, stressing that John Mahama's victory is a good thing for Ghanaians.

John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the 2024 presidential election.

He beat his rival in the political space, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by 15 per cent of total votes cast.

While NPP supporters are reeling from the pain of the defeat, NDC supporters are rejoicing over their party's victory.

In the viral video, the young man living abroad noted that his siblings and friends in Ghana will no longer demand for money from him since John Mahama will create jobs for the youth of the country.

Netizens divided over young man's video

Netizens who saw the video of the young man dancing because of John Mahama's victory expressed mixed reactions. While some agreed with his assertions, others criticised him.

@Mangogo wrote:

"Aburokyirefo moagyimi, we dont need your money. The 24hour economy is here."

@E.C.G wrote:

"Wanim s3 bankye wate."

@Obaapa_Ahmad717 wrote:

"Everyone abroad is supporting NPP oo."

@MARIATU MUHAMMAD Nare' wrote:

"As if they send to us, you can only stop sending to your parents and spouse not us wa."

@Barimah_Twum wrote:

"This is the first time I'm seeing a party losing an election yet teasing those who won."

@FRED ABENA AGYEMANG SON wrote:

"Poultry farmers akukudam akok) bini fo)."

