- A Ghanaian lady whose name is withheld has indicated that her boyfriend of four years met and married a new lady whilst they are still dating

- According to the lady, the man wants to now take her as a second wife to the new lady he met and got married to

- The lady indicates that she agreed to be a second wife to the man but remains confused as she is not sure if that is the right decision to make

A 27-year-old Ghanaian lady has revealed that she has found herself in an interesting love triangle and does not really know how to handle the entire situation.

In an anonymous narration to Nana Aba Anamoah, the lady indicated that she has been dating her man for four years, during which period he met another lady and got married to the lady.

According to the narrator, the reason the man gave for tying the knot with another woman was that he wanted to get married to a career woman and she, the narrator, is not.

However, the man still dates her and has promised to marry her in addition to the career woman who is quite older than her as a second wife.

"I have agreed to be a second wife to him but I'm scared because of what people are telling me", she added.

collins_kwesi said:

Why did he marry another woman when he was still seeing you. Forget about being a career women. Love doesn't discriminate. He should have assisted you to become a career woman. Maybe he is trying to be like King Solomon but you wouldn't know. Watch out my sister. I have been seeing a lot of Obituaries in town. Let him go. He is not serious. Build a future for yourself.

missakuao mentioned:

If you love him, and being a second wife doesn’t bother you, go ahead... don’t worry about what people will say... but, he chose her over you... remember that...

