Kidi was seen last night, August 13, 2021, at the album listening of Mr Drew hanging out with a beautiful young lady

Speculations have started spreading since the video hit social media with many indicating that she is his girlfriend

Others have identified that the lady looks exactly like Kidi's son

Famous Ghanaian musician, Kidi, was seen last night, August 13, 2021, hanging out in a loved-up manner with a lady who some of his fans have asserted is his girlfriend.

The musician is known as a very public figure who takes his business seriously and has a young child but he has never specifically pointed out anyone as his lover or girlfriend.

Kidi's take on relationships and marriage

In fact, Dennis Nana Dwamena, famed as Kidi, shared his thoughts on polygamy in a recent interview he granted.

He opened up on his plans of marrying in the future but indicated that he was at a loss as to how monogamy was practiced so religiously.

However, after taking a close look at the lady and the manner in which she and Kidi were spotted 'vibing' casually during the private album listening of Mr Drew, his fans could not help but draw their own conclusions.

What Ghanaians are saying

Some even went as far as attempting to point out who exactly the girl was. For instance,

@maamee_serwaah mentioned:

This girl resemble kidi's son

She had the backing of many including @nkboadi who said:

@maamee_serwaah ladies get eyes. You are right though

lindavanhelvert__ commented:

I’m kidi’s head , he’s drake

Watch the video of Kidi and the lady looking loved-up below

Meanwhile, Kidi also once said that he preferred older women because they “know what they want and are very straight forward” than the young girls who like to beat about the bush.

Kidi's son

In his latest appearance on social media, Zane, the son of Kidi, got many people falling in love with him with his cute reaction to one of his father's songs.

While going on a ride with Zane, KiDi had the intro to his Golden Boy album in which he mentions himself and Zane as golden boys.

Upon hearing his name in the song, an excited Zane shouted:

“Zane! Me and Zane! Me and Zane!!!”

