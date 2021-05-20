• Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has flaunted a new G-Wagon in a video

• He is seen excitedly jumping into his car like a happy boy whose parents has just bought him a new toy

• The release of the car comes a few days after Shatta Wale announced that he has bought a Rolls Royce

• Fans have commented on the video drawing their own conclusions

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has flaunted a new G-Wagon on social media days after Shatta Wale announced that he bought a Rolls Royce.

He is seen excitedly moving into the car while asking fans to look out for him.

Stonebwoy’s new car comes just two days (May 20) to his Anloga Junction 1-year anniversary.

A collage of Stonebwoy. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The video has garnered some reactions online with one person concluding that Stonebowy was flaunting the car under pressure following Shatta Wale buying a Rolls Royce:

icetee4eva: “As3m oo.. everybro dey buy de pressure som.”

Comedian DKB wrote that he is inspired:

dkbghana: “Inspiration.”

Other fans praised Stonebwoy:

.bra_qwarmhi: “G -wagon nam mu 24/7 biaaa.”

minash.x: “Bhim till till till.”

kobbyna_real: “Big inspiration.”

kellis07gh: “He doesn't show off mpo nie! Nanka ebi the other guy anka asem aba!.”

Meanwhile, a few days after announcing his break off social media, Shatta Wale popped up showing him flaunting a new car, a white Rolls Royce Cullinan.

In the video sighted and published by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale is seen seated behind the steering wheel and speaking in excitement about the car.

He described the Rolls Royce as "my new whip" before he drove off, getting many people to hail him.

Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, was in the news recently when she wished her mother a happy Mothers' Day with an accent like an American-raised kid.

In another report, Jidula was captured learning with a self-teaching machine online, making fans admire her more.

One person wrote that the video explains why Jidula, at her age, is able to speak so fluently, confidently, and with her accent.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen