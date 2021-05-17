- Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, has been spotted learning with a self-teaching machine

- She is seen happily reciting the alphabet and playing together with her brother

- Many people have admired Jidula with one commenting that it is no wonder she speaks with an American accent

A video of Stonebwoy’s daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, learning with a self-teaching machine has surfaced online.

The little girl, in the company of her brother, L. Janam Satekla, is seen enjoying her lesson and is able to recite the alphabet alongside the speaking machine.

She did so impeccably and is able to identify the animals on the learning machine by their names.

A collage of Jidula with her parents. Photo credit: @drlouisa_s @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The ever bubbly Jidula got up from the floor to act some of the things the machine learner was mentioning.

Many people have been thrilled watching the smart girl who is only three years old.

Erlah, for instance, said that it is no wonder that Jidula speaks like an American:

queenderlah: “No wonder u speak like an American.”

Ohene was simply blown away:

ohene_burniton: “Wow.”

Paa and Ann wrote that they needed to get some for their daughter, and nursery, respectively.

paaquayson: “Need to get one for my daughter.”

ann000001m: “Thank you so much. I really need a few of this for my nursery.”

Jidula, as young as she is, is known for being smart, intelligent, and lively.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jidula, with an American accent, wished her mother a happy Mothers’ Day and that got fans admiring her.

Jidula was sitting on her mother while they played together. Out of the blue, she said “Happy Mothers’ Day mummy”.

An excited Louisa was awed by Jidula’s gesture and said thank you to her.

Jidula was also in the news when she told her mother in plain terms that she was angry with her.

She also trended when her father, Stonebwoy, played with her and her brother, L. Janam in a video published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

In so doing, Stonebwoy also flaunted his plush living room that shows the kind of wealth he enjoys.

Source: Yen.com.gh