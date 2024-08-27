Don Little: Ghanaian Actor Shares His Dream To Be A Presidential Chauffeur
- Ghanaian actor Don Little has opened up about his exceptional driving skills, which he believes to be divine
- The actor recounted his best moments driving on some of Ghana's popular roads and the feedback he often receives from fans
- His remarks about his driving prowess and dream to drive the president have got many fans talking on social media.
27-year-old Ghanaian actor Don Little has opened up about his ability to drive excellently despite his diminutive stature
The Kumawood actor shared his dream of driving the president in future as a test of his exceptional driving skills.
The Ghanaian superstar affiliated with top stars, including Funny Face and Akrobeto, has been spotted driving his car customised to fit his stature.
Speaking to Poleeno Multimedia in a recent interview after his recent trip to Kumasi, Don Little said,
"My dream is to drive the president because when I'm driving, it's hard for anything bad to happen."
He explained that being in the driver's seat was a protection cover for the president. The Kumawood actor described his knack for driving as a God-given talent, which allows him to perform stunts and drive speedily.
The video of Don Little bragging about his driving skills has gained significant traction on social media.
Ghanaians react to Don Little's dream
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Don Little's dream to become the president's driver.
mr Albert said:
"he likes speeding but before you will see him going speed chale na the road dey Claire"
Dear Mama wrote:
"He drives well mmom I was on the Oyarifa to Aburi road with him he drives good and very confident"
Kobby Brown noted:
"Some of the drivers has nothing to lose so think about yourself wai 😂😂😂"
jaytee8605 remarked:
"now little and bawumia are both fighting for Presidents steer🤣🤣"
marcoYRN noted:
"keka nkwaseas3m saaa wae😂😂"
Don Little flaunts building project
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little had shared the progress of a house he was building in an undisclosed location.
Although not yet completed, the building appears to be a significant personal milestone for Don Little.
