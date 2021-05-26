The Kumawood actor has stirred emotions with a video of himself crying

He did not say what the issue was but wept uncontrollably in the video seen by YEN.com.gh

Many people seem to know what the matter is and have shared their opinions

Popular Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has broken the hearts of his fans with a new video of himself weeping like a troubled boy.

The actor did not say what exactly is the matter with him but has tears running down his cheeks in quick succession that has got his fans worried.

Many people sought to know what the problem is but they could not find answers. A few, though, seem to know what the issue is with Lil Win and shared it.

A collage of Lil Win weeping. Photo credit: @officiallilwin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reaction

See some of the comments gathered by YEN.com.gh:

jenny_phlex: “Why you crying.”

efya_frimpomaa: “masa masa Kwadwo I hate to see you cry with those eyes.”

blacksherif_: “THIS GOT ME BIG BRO, MAY ALLAH LOOK OUT FOR US ALL”

kwaku_mega1: “You still got time to delete this.”

233winna: “But what he dey dey???”

kotopre: “@233winna he Dey Kai things. Dope tune go make u feel.”

official_sweetmikel: “The most funniest people on this planet are the ones with sad soul ever in secret places,hmm God help us all.”

rolandafful13: “Emotional...the past still hurt.”

deijonas: “Ma gee u do all,God bless u for your support.”

YEN.com.gh is not privy to why Lil Win would cry. He was in the news recently when actress Sandra Ababio, the actress rumoured to be his girlfriend denied that.

Girlfriend's denial

In a new video published by YEN.com.gh, Sandra dispelled all the rumours insisting that Lil Win has nothing romantic to do with her.

The actress said Lil Win only liked her for her acting talent and decided to help her without any strings attached.

The actor was in the news also following a photo of his new wife and four children.

Lil Win has four strong boys and this got fans admiring him.

Source: Yen